The new coronavirus is the worldwide subject of the moment and ClickTube is no different. The platform seeks to offer everyone qualified and necessary information in this moment of social isolation. There are already more than 20 hours of video content distributed in a daily newspaper, special reports, tips and debates. Everything is available at clicktube.com.br and the eight HUB channels on YouTube. It was also with this in mind that a special coverage area was created on the website on the pandemic.

ClickTube News stands out by updating the population every day about new cases of Covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide. Since March 12, when the newspaper had a special edition, the newsletter has added more than 20 hours of videos about the disease. A live with more than six hours of duration on March 16 and filled with the participation of specialists from various subjects marked the first live broadcast of the newspaper. The newsletter will air from Monday to Friday, at 8 pm, with a presentation by Guto Abranches, formerly of Globo News. Columnists spread across Brazil, Europe and the United States daily send exclusive reports and comments about the coronavirus in the places where they live.

ClickTubers are also producing videos about the new coronavirus on their individual channels hosted on the platform. After all, the pandemic affects several areas of activity such as sports, parties and events, the relationship between parents and children and much more. The project includes names such as Cris Dias, Luciana Ávila, Renata Cordeiro, Jaeci Carvalho, Mariana Kotscho, Adriana Levis, Fernando Galvão, Ana Paula Cardoso and more than 40 journalists, artists and personalities.

