The question has long been raised: Discord or Steam Chat. We talk about two of the main alternatives to keep in touch with our friends while we enjoy the games that we like the most. And, in this case, we are going to stop at the first one. We will do it with a very particular objective. Teach you how to use Push to Talk mode, and solutions to its most common failures.

Discord, the VoIP freeware application designed for gaming communities, has had this feature for a long time. Officially named Push to TalkIt is perfect for controlling background noise when we contact our colleagues. The downside is that, especially on Windows 10 computers, it usually has some errors. So you have to know how to repair them quickly.

How to repair Push to Talk on Discord

Verify the voice and video panel

This is one of the most common drawbacks. We have to take into account that any Windows update can cancel the drivers of your computer. Then you have to configure them again. You have to go to the Settings of the app from the classic gear. There go to User Settings. Search for the Input Devices. Select the correct entries and click “Let’s check”.

In just seconds, Discord will see to it that everything is in order and working.

Verify default headphones and microphone in Windows

If the above doesn’t work, your headphones may not be set as default input and output devices. In Discord you can solve that by marking them, effectively, as the ones that the team must take into account, from the Voice and video tab.

From Windows, you can do it from the “Sound settings” in the Start menu.

Always check both alternatives, just in case.

Verify Administrator settings

If you are playing a game or running an application in Administrator Mode at the same time as Discord, but this software does not have those permissions, then mismatches may occur. What you should do in those cases is to run Discord in Administrator Mode. It is quite simple, just open the app with the right button “Run as administrator”. Then test if Push to Talk works.

Verify key commands

From the User Settings in the lower left corner of the Discord window, you will see the “Voice and Video” feature. There also appear the key combinations that enable each of the features, such as Push to Talk. It is key that the combination of Push to Talk is not the same as that of Push to Mute. That would explain the failure you are experiencing. Choose the combinations you prefer.

Reset voice and audio settings to default

If you continue to make mistakes, the next step will be to reset your voice and audio settings to default. Always in the Voice and video section, click on “Reset voice settings”. Restart the program, and the error should have been fixed.

Contact Discord support

Finally, in the unlikely event that Discord still doesn’t work, at least for this presentation, you should contact the Support Team. You can do it from this link.

