With ‘CR7’ and Dybala on the attack, Juventus and Milan are measured (LIVE | LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE) with Cristiano Ronaldo for the return semifinals of the Italy Cup 2020 that takes place in the Allianz Stadium. The duel is transmitted to Latin America through the signals of DIRECTV, DIRECTV GO, RAI Pass and DAZN in Spain. Follow the broadcast with all the details of the event: statistics, goals, updated scoreboard, declarations and much more of this non-cardiac shock in Italy. We go with all the information where Cristiano Ronaldo gets ready for all his football fans. There are already alignments and much more of this duel not suitable for heart patients.

Juventus and Milan are measured this Friday, June 12 with Cristiano Ronaldo for the return of the semifinals of the Italy Cup 2020 in a match that will take place at the Allianz Stadium in the city of Turin (Italy). The game is scheduled for 2 in the afternoon (Peruvian time and 09:00 p.m. in Spain) and will be broadcast for all of Latin America through DirecTV and DAZN signals for Spain. Check the following table of schedules and channels.

Juventus vs. AC Milan: confirmed lineups

Juventus: Buffon, Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

AC Milan: Donnarumma, Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Calabria, Kessie, Bennacer, Paqueta, Calhanoglu, Bonaventura, Rebić.

THE PREVIEW OF THE MATCH.

Depor.com will offer you the most complete minute by minute of all LIVE and LIVE with goals, yellow cards, red cards, statistics and other incidents.

The return of 'CR7' is coming for all its followers and the return of football in the 'Old Continent'.

More than three months later, due to the recess following the coronavirus pandemic, the activity will return to Italian soccer. With Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack, Juventus will look for the pass to the Cup final, when he receives AC Milan.

Juventus vs. Milan: match schedules and channels

Mexico – 2:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Peru – 2:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Ecuador – 2:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Colombia – 2:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Bolivia – 3:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Venezuela – 3:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Chile – 3:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Paraguay – 3:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Argentina – 4:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Uruguay – 4:00 p.m. | DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV Play

Brazil – 4:00 p.m.

Spain – 9:00 p.m.

Open key between Juventus vs. Milan

On the way, Juventus and Milan They tied at one goal, so the key is open to anyone. That February 13, Cristiano Ronaldo saved the Turinese from defeat, with a penalty goal, at 90 ′ + 1. Ante Rebic had decreed the partial 1-0 for the Milanese box.

“We are fortunate to compete for three objectives, which will be contested separately. That can be an advantage thinking about concentration. The Italy Cup? Milan has always created problems for us this year, the result of the first crossing does not guarantee anything, so it will be an open game, ”warned the coach of JuventusMaurizio Sarri.

The ‘Vecchia’ is a favorite in Juventus vs. Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 25 goals in 32 games this year, will lead the offensive trident accompanied by Argentina’s Paulo Dybala and Brazil’s Douglas Costa, while Gonzalo Higuaín, also from Argentina, is seriously in doubt due to muscle discomfort suffered in training last week. .

Maurizio Sarri’s team is the favorite against a Milan It will have three illustrious casualties: the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Spanish Samu Castillejo and the French Theo Hernández, all sanctioned.

Rebic, one of the fittest before the break, will be in charge of replacing Ibrahimovic while everything points to the fact that coach Stefano Pioli will give confidence to the Brazilian Lucas Paquetá to replace Castillejo.

The Andalusian lived a tense week outside the field, after two thieves threatened him at gunpoint on Tuesday and stole his watch in Milan. However, the Italian Police managed to arrest the two boys on Wednesday and recovered Castillejo’s watch.

Juventus vs. AC Milan: probable alignments

Juventus: Buffon; Square, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Milan: Donnarumma: Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Musacchio; Paquetà, Kessiè, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Bonaventura; Rebic.

