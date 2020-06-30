Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid They face today (LIVE | LIVE | ONLINE | FREE) this Tuesday for day 33 of LaLiga Santander in a match that takes place at the Camp Nou stadium. The match is broadcast for all of Latin America through the signals of ESPN 2 and Movistar Partidazo for Spain. Minute by minute and all the details of this great game, which is life to death for Catalans against Real Madrid. A shock not suitable for heart patients is coming in Catalonia. Let’s go into all the details, where ‘Lío’ continues in his search for his 700th goal for him, as for all his fans on the planet.

The signing speaks

In the preview of match between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, the Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, signed by the Barça club for four seasons, declared that he was « proud and happy » for fulfilling the dream of playing for Catalan team.

« He Barcelona It is one of the largest clubs in the world, and being part of it is the highest step for any footballer, « he said. Pjanic to the Bosnian Football Federation website.

If he doesn’t win, he leaves

According to information from the newspaper ‘As’, a defeat or even a draw against the ‘mattresses’, would cost Setién the position and what is more, the institution would have already warned who would be his replacement: García Pimienta .

The branch’s technician had already been told that if Setien stumbled on Tuesday, he would be in charge of leading the first team for the last five games of the contest.

Surprises at eleven

Lenglet will return to the starting team after another disappointing performance by Umtiti. Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet and Alba will form, in principle. The midfield will be formed by veterans Busquets, Rakitic and Vidal. Up front, Messi and Suarez are fixed. The great unknown is the third element.

THE PREVIEW OF THE MATCH

The azulgrana box comes quite beaten after Saturday yielded a draw against Celta de Vigo that, added to Madrid’s victory on Sunday (1-0 vs Espanyol), leaves him two points from the first place in the standings. In addition, the mood in the locker room is not the best and from Spain they assure that Setién and his managers are at odds.

« There is something for coaches to analyze such situations. We give everything on the field and you have the feeling that away from home we are losing many important points that we did not lose other seasons, « shot Luis Suárez after the duel between Celta.

The president of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, met in the previous meeting with Quique Setién, who went to visit him at his home to give him all the support in what lies ahead for the Catalan coach both in LaLiga and in the Champions League.

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Schedule

Peru: 3:00 p.m. m. Spain: 10:00 p. m. Ecuador: 3:00 p. m. Colombia: 3:00 p.m. m.Uruguay: 5:00 p.m. Brazil: 5:00 p.m. m.Argentina: 5:00 p. m. Venezuela: 6:00 p.m. m.Chile: 7:00 p. m. Paraguay: 7:00 p.m. Bolivia: 6:00 p.m. m. Spain: 11:00 p. m. Germany: 11:00 p.m. m. Portugal: 11:00 p. m.United Kingdom: 11:00 p. Sweden: 11:00 p.m. m. Russia: 11:00 p.m. m.

At Atlético Madrid, Diego Simeone will not be able to count on his captain Koke Resurrección, who received his fifth yellow card for a hand inside the area in the 2-1 victory against Alavés, nor the Montenegrin central defender Stefan Savic, also by accumulation. Of cards.

Yes, they can be in the duel against the Catalan team Álvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente, who have four yellow cards and were in danger of suspension, but were not warned this Saturday.

The last match played between these two teams ended with victory for the rojiblancos by 2 goals to 3. It was in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup and the defeat cost Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid: probable alignments:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Lenglet, Piqué, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig; Messi, Luis Suárez and Griezmann.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Arias, Giménez, Antonio Moya, Lodi; Vitolo, Saúl, Thomas, Carrasco; Marcos Llorente and Diego Costa.

