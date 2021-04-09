Cleveland Cavaliers win 102-129 over Oklahoma City Thunder

04/09/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

Cleveland Cavaliers managed to win in front of Oklahoma city thunder away from home 102-129 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Oklahoma City Thunder players suffered a loss at home against Charlotte hornets 102-113, so after this result they accumulated six defeats in a row, while the Cleveland Cavaliers won at home at San antonio spurs by 101-125, getting a total of three victories in their last five games. Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he is currently out of the Play-off positions with 19 victories in 51 games played. For its part, Oklahoma city thunderAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 20 games won out of 52 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter featured both teams, with movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a partial 11-2 during the quarter and ended with a score of 38-38. Later, in the second quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-27. After this, the players accumulated a total of 61-65 points before the break.

During the third quarter the players of Cleveland Cavaliers They increased their difference, increased the difference to a maximum of 19 points (74-93) and ended with a partial result of 14-28 and 75-93 in total. Finally, over the course of the last quarter Cleveland Cavaliers he managed to distance himself again in the light, increased the difference to a maximum of 29 points (98-127) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27-36. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 102-129 in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the match, Cleveland Cavaliers took the victory thanks to 27 points, four assists and three rebounds from Collin sexton and the 18 points, two assists and 11 rebounds of Kevin Love. The 23 points, three assists and three rebounds of Ty jerome and the 13 points and 11 rebounds of Moses Brown they were not enough for Oklahoma city thunder won the match.

After winning the match, in the next duel Cleveland Cavaliers you will see the faces with Toronto raptors in it Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. For his part, in the next game, Oklahoma city thunder will seek victory against Philadelphia 76ers in it Chesapeake Energy Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.