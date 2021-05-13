Cleveland Cavaliers manages to beat Boston Celtics (102-94)

05/13/2021 at 4:51 AM CEST

Cleveland Cavaliers managed to win at home against Boston Celtics 102-94 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Cleveland Cavaliers players lost at home against Indiana Pacers 102-111, while the Boston Celtics also lost at home with Miami Heat by 121-129, so after the match they accumulated five defeats in a row. Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 22 wins in 70 games played. For its part, Boston Celtics it would be left out of the Play-offs with 35 games won out of 70 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers players, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-0 during the quarter and reached a difference of 11 points (22-11) and finished with a 22-17. Later, in the second quarter the players of Boston Celtics they managed to get closer in the light, which ended with a partial score of 20-22. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 42-39 points before the break.

The third quarter featured the two contestants, with alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 25-30 and a total of 67-69. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to recover points to come back in the game, in fact, the team achieved a 14-2 run and reached a difference of 13 points (89-76) and the fourth ended with a result. 35-25 partial, thus ending the match with a final result of 102-94 in favor of the local team.

Much of the victory of Cleveland Cavaliers was cemented from 30 points, three assists and 14 rebounds from Kevin Love and the 28 points, eight assists and two rebounds of Collin sexton. The 29 points, an assist and eight rebounds of Jayson tatum and the 15 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Payton pritchard they were not enough for Boston Celtics could win the game.