Cleveland Cavaliers clinch victory over Chicago Bulls 121-105

04/22/2021 at 3:53 AM CEST

Cleveland Cavaliers was imposed at home Chicago Bulls by 121-105 on a new NBA day. Previously, Cleveland Cavaliers players lost on the road to Detroit Pistons 109-105, while the Chicago Bulls beat at home to Boston Celtics by 96-102. Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, they are now out of the Play-off positions with 21 victories in 58 games played. For its part, Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 24 games won out of 58 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was dominated by the Cleveland Cavaliers players, in fact, they got a 21-2 run during the quarter and achieved the maximum difference (22 points) at the end of the quarter until they finished with a 34-12 result. Later, in the second quarter, the visiting team closed the gap, in fact, the team achieved a partial of 11-1 during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-32. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 61-44 points before the break.

During the third quarter the local team players distanced themselves in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and had a maximum difference of 33 points (94-61) and the quarter ended with a result partial of 38-28 (99-72). Finally, during the last quarter Chicago Bulls He also managed to get close again on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a 12-2 partial, although not enough to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 22-33. After all this, the match ended with a result of 121-105 for the locals.

During the match, the interventions of Collin sexton Y Darius garland, who got 30 points, seven assists and three rebounds and 25 points, four assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Thaddeus Young Y Lauri markkanen, with 14 points, three assists and eight rebounds and 16 points, one assist and two rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of Cleveland Cavaliers will be against Charlotte hornets in the Spectrum Center. For his part, in the next meeting, Chicago Bulls will play against Charlotte hornets in the United Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.