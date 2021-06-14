CLERHP surpasses the first semester with strong contracts and a great advance in the digitization process

The year 2020, marked by the pandemic and the coronavirus crisis, has been, to say the least, complicated for the market in general and for the construction and infrastructure sector in particular due to the total stoppage of activity. Likewise, the consequences derived from this situation have continued to influence this first half of the year.

In the case of CLERHP, the impact has been asymmetric due to its presence in different countries, where the effects have not been the same for all, “In Paraguay, for the sector, the impact has been less and the results for 2020 have been almost those of a normal year, although reduced by a 20% devaluation of the exchange rate that is gradually recovering. In Uruguay we had very little activity and we do not have comparable figures, but the impact of the pandemic has been late, they have done very well. In Bolivia it has been where it has had the most impact since there was a long quarantine and when it left it, reduced working hours were maintained. For this reason, 2020 production has been abnormally low compared to a normal year ”, he declared. Juan Andrés Romero, president of CLERHP Estructuras.

For CLERHP, 2021 was presented as a great challenge and as “a year of transition” where “the markets are recovering as the pandemic is overcome. Likewise, it is important to sign new contracts to consolidate growth in the markets where we are and the promotion of digital projects to generate new lines of income ”.

CLERHP projects in 2021

Therefore, the priority that CLERHP has given to the signing of new contracts has been notable in this first semester of 2021. In February, the company dedicated to structural engineering, closed the signing of four new contracts for more than 2 million euros, of which three contracts were signed through its Bolivian subsidiary; and the third, corresponding to the Project Management contract for luxury single-family homes in Murcia.

In the first of them, the subsidiary CLERHP Estructuras Bolivia, SRL., expanded the portfolio with 3 new contracts for a total amount of 3,886,102 Bolivians (approximately 464,521 euros) with the Universidad Privada de Valle, SA In this case, the structure works of the perimeter fencing, foundations and roof were carried out, as well as the thick work of porticoes, elevators and closing of stairs and windows.

The Project Management project consisted of 90 luxury single-family homes. The execution of this project gave him 6% of the total value of the work carried out, which is equivalent to approximately 1,800,000 euros.

Just two months later, in April 2021, CLERHP increased its project portfolio with 5 new contracts worth 1 million euros. CLERHP’s subsidiary in Paraguay signed three new contracts worth 582,399 euros and, on the other hand, CLERHP Estructuras Bolivia signed a new contract for a total of 360,777 euros.

The subsidiary of CLERHP Estructuras Paraguay, SRL signed these new contracts in order to build the concrete structure of the projects called Avalon Stadium Building, Palladium Parking Building and Viña Cue VK4 Treatment Plant of SEVEN COW, SA, PALLADIO, SA and TECNOEDIL, SA, respectively.

As for the subsidiary CLERHP Estructuras Bolivia, SRL, the objective was to carry out the concrete structure works for the ACCP Tower 2 Building project, with the technical assistance provided by the parent company CLERHP Estructuras, SA.

“Our objective normally is that each year we contract what we are going to execute the following year. Even so, we have a cushion in our portfolio that allows us that, if it is hired a little later or earlier, it does not affect our activity. In addition, we are optimistic that the contract will be fulfilled and also regarding the fulfillment of the Business Plan that we published in November ”, declared Romero before these new contracts.

Likewise, CLERHP Structure plans to open its horizons and enter new markets so far never seen in the company, “At CLERHP we are working on opening up new markets, right now opportunities are emerging that we are analyzing and we will surely be in a new market In 2021, another thing is that this new market will sell us this year, which would not count on it but on being ready so that from the beginning we have sales in 2022, this is how it is contemplated in the Business Plan and how we are doing “and clarifies his intentions about the US market,” we do not rule out the entry into the United States by the hand of a good partner, because we are clear that CLERHP, alone, is not going to go to the US despite the Stimulus Plan of Joe Biden ”.

CLERHP digitization process

For the company chaired by Juan Andrés Romero, digitization is a necessity and an essential form of business development in the middle of 2021. So much so that they invest more and more in this type of techniques and resources, so that they help to optimize projects and help reduce their time and costs.

For Juan Andrés Romero, “CLERHP has never been a traditional business; its positioning and focus within the construction sector is very different from the rest of the market. At CLERHP we make a large investment in the engineering part to optimize the projects, that is, with the savings obtained by doing good engineering we put out to tender the projects and when we build them we “monetize” that saving. This model is the one that has allowed us and allows us to earn money for years”And adds that, on this,“ we have several projects in parallel, each one focused on an area of ​​company efficiency. On the one hand, with artificial intelligence we can reduce costs in the commercial area by reducing the time needed to generate offers. It must be understood that, with the model described, each offer that CLERHP makes implies that the calculation of the structure is contracted or not ”.

The CLERHP Innovation Lab business line also stands out, “in which we integrate the latest acquisitions of CLERHP, VT-Lab and Civigner, focusing on the digitization and automation of the sector. As a specialist who has been in the AECO sector for 20 years, this is an exciting challenge, with it we want to lead the change from current methodologies, which have not been renewed since the 90s, to construction 4.0, equating it to other industries such as aeronautics or of the car. I am convinced that the modernization of the sector will come from Artificial Intelligence and assisted design systems ”.

A new project of vital importance for CLERHP, which will not cease in its digitization process in which they are already working hard, “To carry out the entire process, this March we have subscribed a capital line for 10 million euros with LDA Capital, which gives us a lot of support to be able to invest heavily in CLERHP Innovation Lab. In this way, we will continue to develop our solutions and monitor the market in search of purchase opportunities that may present synergies with our vision of the sector ”.