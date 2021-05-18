CLERHP, leader of the digital transition in the structural engineering sector

Financial year 2020 has been marked by the great coronavirus pandemic, a crisis in which we are still submerged and which continues to have its effect in this first quarter of the year.

For CLERHP, as for most companies in the construction and infrastructure sector, facing a crisis that has completely paralyzed any type of activity for several months has been a challenge.

Among the effects that the pandemic brought with it, CLERHP, which has personnel in all the countries in which it operates, had to reduce the workforce associated with on-site production and the rest of the team was assigned to improving internal processes, inventories and in the repair of equipment, to have everything in perfect condition at the restart of the activity. The technical engineering team was dedicated to the optimization of commercial offers and works in the R&D area to speed up the availability of the price prediction system using artificial intelligence as much as possible.

Furthermore, the impact has been asymmetrical. In Paraguay, for the sector, the impact has been less and the results for 2020 have been almost those of a normal year, although reduced by a 20% devaluation of the exchange rate that is gradually recovering. In Uruguay we had very little activity and we do not have comparable figures, but the impact of the pandemic has been late, they have done very well.

In Bolivia it has been where it has had the most impact since there was a long quarantine and when it left it, reduced working hours were maintained. Therefore, the 2020 production has been abnormally low compared to a normal year. Currently, the country is recovering and there is a great commercial activity, since the projects that were already started are being brought together, with the new ones that were expected to start in 2021. Bolivia is a country with many opportunities and there is much to do, so it will soon give good joys for companies in the sector.

CLERHP evolution in the market and new funds

2021 is a year of transition, markets are recovering as the pandemic wears off. Likewise, it is important to sign new contracts to consolidate growth in the markets where we are and the promotion of digital projects to generate new lines of income.

Although it is true that the analysts are independent and use criteria based on their experience, in my opinion these valuations should be higher, but because I know in depth the company, the opportunities and the potential of each investment line and, therefore, my vision is not independent.

Regarding its situation in the market, CLERHP has just gone public in continuous mode and it still needs a lot of size to be able to make the leap to the Continuous, right now we are focusing on the 2021 Business Plan and the jump to Continuous Market it is something that is still far away.

With respect to dividend, the business plan contemplates that they be distributed in the year 2022 and that is the intention of the management team. We believe that the company will be in a very favorable position in that year and with the ability to give back to shareholders. We have also passed the period of covenants that the funds asked of us and that prevented us from distributing dividends.

It is precisely in the funds where CLERHP is always working and promoting the company to give entry to those new funds to join us.

The inflow of funds is always good news, since they are professional investors who analyze companies well, but in the case of CLERHP, what is needed is greater diffusion of capital among small investors. In these years there have been investors who have accumulated part of the Free Float and the limitation of shares available in the market makes the value volatile. That is why we also work in this line, trying to improve the dissemination and behavior of the action.

Towards digitization

CLERHP has never been a traditional business, its positioning and focus within the construction sector is very different from the rest of the market. At CLERHP we make a large investment in the engineering part to optimize the projects, that is, with the savings obtained by doing good engineering we put out to tender the projects and when we build them we “monetize” that saving. This model is the one that has allowed us and allows us to earn money for years.

The digitization project has been in the company for a long time but with the pandemic we have accelerated the allocation of resources.

Likewise, we have several projects in parallel, each one focused on one area of ​​company efficiency. On the one hand, with the artificial intelligence We can reduce costs in the commercial area by reducing the time needed to generate offers. It must be understood that, with the model described, each offer made by CLERHP implies that the calculation of the structure is contracted or not.

We contract approximately 20% of the projects offered, which means that 80% of the time invested in generating offers is lost. With the Artificial Intelligence system we can make offers in minutes, drastically reducing the response time and the cost of generating it. We estimate that the savings obtained in this stage will allow us to save 90% of the time that engineers spend on this stage. This allows two things, on the one hand, to have more time available for the optimization phase, increasing the success rates and, on the other, to grow with a 30% less increase in the personnel item.

On the other hand, we have VT-Lab, focused on Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality applied to construction. This company already has sales and we are exploiting commercial synergies to make it grow. All this allows us to obtain improvements in the execution part and the control of the work, saving money on trips and visits to work and maintaining a graphic record in 4D of all the work carried out. Soon we will have several virtual reality villas set up that can be visited and see the technology in the project that we are managing in Murcia.

In addition, the tools developed by Civigner allow us to optimize all the production processes in the engineering area, generating a very high level of automation of the tasks that results in immediate cost savings, in addition to the exploitation that can be obtained directly. for the sale of technology.

The digitization of the sector leads us to new, much more scalable business models. As we have seen, CLERHP is in a privileged position to lead the transformation or digitization of the sector of structural engineering. Those new business models are less investment intensive and grow faster and with higher margins. In addition to this, anyone who has had the opportunity to test Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technologies knows that it is the future, that the potential is immense and that the companies that lead the solutions applied with these technologies to their sectors will be very profitable investments.

Opening to new markets

At CLERHP we are working on opening up new markets, opportunities are emerging that we are analyzing and I’m sure we will be in a new market in 2021, another thing is that this new market will sell us this year, which would not have it but with be ready so that from the beginning we have sales in 2022, this is how it is contemplated in the Business Plan and how we are doing it.

Regarding the Spanish market, in 2020 we had hardly any activity, the market was not in its best state of health and we did not like its trend. Therefore, by 2021 there will be income in Spain but only in the engineering part, the construction part will continue, for the moment, stopped.

However, we do not rule out entering the United States with a good partner, because we are clear that CLERHP, alone, is not going to go to the US despite Joe Biden’s Stimulus Plan.