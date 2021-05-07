“CLERHP is undervalued. Only the fixed assets that it has distributed by the subsidiaries at market values ​​exceeds the price”

They have just presented the accounts for 2020, in which the net result has worsened compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. Where did most of the losses come from?

The year 2020 has been a complex year. In any case, the second part has gone quite well in general terms and an EBITDA of 1.8 has been achieved in just six months. For the year as a whole, the bulk of the losses came from two items. One is of the provisions that we have made on some contracts that have not started in 2020 and should have done so and out of prudence we have provisioned it, based on the hypothesis that we do not know if they will start in 2021 or 2022, and we have stopped. like a deterioration. The other part that generated the net loss is the exchange rate loss, which basically corresponds to intercompany loans, that is, the subsidiaries of CLERHP have debts with the parent company of CLERHP in euros, but they have accounting in local currency, so that changes in the exchange rate vary the amount of these loans in local accounting, causing a profit or a loss. This year the movement in currencies has been very strong and has made the entry of adjustments on exchange rates for these loans very important, around 500,000 euros. They are not exchange rate losses due to the activity, which we have with exchange insurance (we have been changing below 1.14 throughout the year), however, we are not going to insure intercompany credits with exchange insurance. They are charged on a recurring basis, but, as we consider that it is time to send currency to the headquarters, we do so.

Revenues and EBITDA also fall compared to 2019, but it is true that they improve by almost 9 and 28% compared to the estimates announced last November by the company. What positive games did they not have?

The first thing is to understand why this decline occurs. CLERHP had planned this for 2020 to have had a better year, but the pandemic arrived and we have had almost five months of absolute stoppage, with which it must be noted that we have made 10 million in seven months of work and that the accounts are not so bad as it might seem.

With respect to November, we had estimates without progress of works in progress mainly, because when we sign the contracts is when we have to activate part of the income from that contract. And that is what makes the difference mainly for us. The rest, from November to December, was pretty good.

In April of this year, they announced 5 new contracts in Paraguay and Bolivia for about 1 million euros. What are the forecasts for the rest of 2021 in the Latin American markets in which you operate?

At CLERHP we continue working as we have always done. Commercial activity is very intense right now, there are many projects wanting to start because those that had their starting point now are accumulating with projects that have been delayed due to the pandemic, so there is a lot of activity.

Our objective is normally that each year we contract what we are going to execute the following year. Even so, we have a cushion in our portfolio that allows us that, if it is hired a little later or earlier, it does not affect our activity. In addition, we are optimistic that the hiring will be fulfilled and also regarding the fulfillment of the Business Plan that we published in November.

What is CLERHP’s strategy in the Spanish market in the short-medium term? And, in terms of opening new markets?

The strategy in Spain goes through a more service model. We are closing project management contracts in which we do not build but only provide management. In addition, now we are also campaigning to sell calculation without the construction part. Historically, we only calculated what we were building and this year we are opening the calculation line even if we do not do the construction, that is, we are disaggregating the model and we do it with a basic objective, which are the technological projects that we are developing, specifically one of them. which is very focused on this and serves as a starting base.

As for the opening of new markets, it is not contemplated in the Business Plan, not because we are not doing it at the market analysis level but because we must understand that at the beginning of 2020 we were working in the Dominican Republic and Colombia to start the activity there, but the circumstances of the first quarter of last year in the markets until today have changed; It does not mean that these markets are not attractive, but rather that we have to re-analyze if it is interesting and it is time to make the investment. We are working on that analysis, but we do not want to forecast revenue this year in a new market.

In their Strategic Plan they estimate a net result of 3.51 million and an EBITDA of 6.37 million by 2023. What will be the guidelines to achieve this?

The Strategic Plan is contemplating that we have income from new markets in 2022 and 2023, when it will be opened to them, while 2021 is being left as a year of analysis, in which we are already working commercially in new markets. Obviously we are almost halfway through the year and it will be by 2022 when they contribute activity and income.

On the other hand, the entire Strategic Plan is based on CLERHP’s “traditional” model, that is, basically on opening the market and making the integral construction model more calculation. In this way, all of CLERHP’s new technological project is not considered as new income and margins in the Business Plan, but logically when we have clarity on how this entire strategic line is going to be monetized, we will modify the Business Plan according to these new forecasts. .

To date, CLERHP is among the 10 BME Growth companies that have risen the most in the accumulated of 2021, a year in which in March they reached historical maximums of 2.36. However, in the last month the 2 euros were lost … What is missing from the price for it to finish taking off in a stable way?

I think there has been a very vertical rise from 1.40 to 2.36 practically without a break. Having reached these maximums, which are already in the average of the valuation that analysts have published, investors have logically decided to make cash. What does the action need? I think that what you need is perhaps a new contract, perspective or analysis, that is, something new that shows that indeed the ceiling of the company is much higher than those 2.36 euros. And this will happen very soon. I think the company is still undervalued; Only the fixed assets that the company has distributed by the different subsidiaries at market values ​​would be above the price at which the share is trading, so we are very calm and we think that it is only a matter of time before the market recognizes it.