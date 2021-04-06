CLERHP Innovation Lab, innovation as a spearhead

At CLERHP we have taken a further step towards the digitization of the AECO sector by reorganizing the company into 3 business lines, Construction, Engineering and Innovation through CLERHP Innovation Lab.

In the Construction division We will continue working together with Engineering to offer the vertical integration that has characterized us until now. However, we will also opt for projects in which Construction cannot go hand in hand with Engineering, such as civil works, which allows us to take advantage of our great experience in new lines of business.

With respect to engineering, we are following a similar path, hiring calculation of structures without the need to build them and we have launched the Project Management service using our expertise in a new market niche.

Our third line of business will be CLERHP Innovation Lab, in which we integrate the latest acquisitions of CLERHP, VT-Lab and Civigner, focusing on the digitization and automation of the sector. As a specialist who has been in the AECO sector for 20 years, this is an exciting challenge, with it we want to lead the change from current methodologies, which have not been renewed since the 90s, to construction 4.0, equating it to other industries such as aeronautics or of the car. I am convinced that the modernization of the sector will come from Artificial Intelligence and assisted design systems.

To carry out the entire process, this March we have subscribed a capital line for 10M euros with LDA Capital, which gives us a lot of support to be able to invest heavily in CLERHP Innovation Lab. In this way, we will continue to develop our solutions and monitoring the market in search of purchase opportunities that may present synergies with our vision of the sector.

We are making the change through the creation of a CLERHP ecosystem, fully BIM, which will integrate all the processes from the moment the Promoter entrusts the project to an architect to the delivery to the final client of a BIM digital twin, through Project Management, Engineering and Construction.

From the CLERHP Ecosystem, we are developing multiple tools such as Design and Calculation assisted by Expert Systems of Artificial Intelligence and Metaheuristics, which allows us to automatically find the optimal structure design for a given architecture. Along the same lines, we are developing an autonomous calculation software for structures by Multiphysical Finite Elements, with savings in the consumption of materials of up to 25%.

These tools are integrated into our own BIM system that can, at any time, be viewed in Augmented Reality (AR) or Virtual Reality (VR) and constitutes the basis on which the CLERHP Ecosystem and the digitization of the AECO sector are built as necessary in the current context.