CLERHP increases its project portfolio with 5 new contracts worth € 1MM

CLERHP, an engineering company that leads the digitization of the AECO sector through the development of its own new calculation tools for all types of structures with the help of Artificial Intelligence, signs 5 new contracts worth 1 million euros.

The subsidiary of CLERHP Structures Paraguay, SRL, has signed 3 new contracts for a total amount of € 582,399 approx., in order to build the concrete structure of the projects called Avalon Stadium Building, Palladium Parking Building and Viña Cue VK4 Treatment Plant of SEVEN COW, SA, PALLADIO, SA and TECNOEDIL, SA, respectively.

The subsidiary CLERHP Estructuras Bolivia, SRL, on the other hand, subscribes a new contract with the aim of executing the concrete structure works of the ACCP Tower 2 Building project, being carried out by the parent company CLERHP Estructuras, SA. technical assistance. The latter, for its part, has signed the corresponding contract. In this way, the amount of both orders reaches € 360,777 approx., bringing its portfolio of projects to € 28 million.

The company continues with the development of its Business Plan and through these new contracts it reflects its capacity and strength. The strength of CLERHP is projected in the value within BME Growth, for which, according to the technical stock market indicators, the company obtains a score of 9 out of 10 possible points and a marked upward trend, both long and medium. term.