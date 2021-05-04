CLERHP Estructuras shows the full recovery of pre-Covid levels

On May 2, CLERHP Estructuras published the consolidated annual accounts for the year 2020 audited by PKF, and among the main aspects to be highlighted is the number of EBITDA amounting to € 1,662 million, above the forecast of € 363K, and in the second half of 2020 it rose to € 1,786 million. In this way, it shows the full recovery from pre-COVID levels.

The company improves on the figures announced in November showing that the recovery from the pandemic is solid and maintains its forecasts for 2021 with an expected EBITDA of more than € 4 million.

The figure of income It amounts to € 10.58 million, that is, 23.28% less than in 2019, due to the fall in activity in the first semester caused by Covid. However, compared to the estimate published in November, it improves by 8.93% thanks to the new activations of work in progress, the signing of new contracts and a higher level of activity at the end of the year with the associated cost increase . Compared to 2019, the amount allocated to the digitization process in which the company is immersed has increased significantly.

The company has worsened net result compared to 2019 due to the pandemic, although, according to the company itself, most of the loss comes from the provisions made for prudence (€ 550,000) and the deterioration of intercompany credits due to the variation in exchange rates. As explained from the company: “The credits that the subsidiaries maintain with the parent are in euros, but the parent accounts in local currency, so when the exchange rate varies, the subsidiary must modify the amount of the debt and thus arise exchange differences. Due to the strong movement of currencies due to the pandemic, this figure is abnormally high. Little by little, exchange rates are stabilizing and in future closings there will be benefits for this same concept. “

The consolidation perimeter includes the 2020 new acquisitions, Civigner and VT-Lab. Likewise, investments have been made for an amount of € 3.2 million that will make a contribution to new growth in future years.

Read more

On the other hand, one of the key factors or competitive advantages of CLERHP’s business model is the commercial portfolio. For this reason, an exhaustive job of capturing and analyzing clients and projects is carried out. Well, the company presents a wide portfolio of projects of more than € 22M and pending offers for a promising future. In relation to pending offers, it has more than € 122M and a historical hiring rate that offers visibility beyond the Business Plan.

At the end of the accounts, within the balance sheet, there is an increase due to the activation of R&D work and the inclusion of the assets of the new companies acquired in 2020. Additionally, during the same year, purchases were made of productive equipment for Capex and new markets.