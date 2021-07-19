CLERHP Estructuras advances firmly in its inorganic growth strategy

CLERHP Estructuras closed the week with two new acquisitions that reinforce the company’s inorganic growth line and support the digitization process of its business model.

The first one is about the complete acquisition of 100% of CIVIGNER, in which CLERHP Estructuras, SA has acquired for a total of 149,101.90 euros the 205,663 shares representing 45% of the capital of the Asturian starp-up Civigner, SL of which it already had 55% after the agreement that closed on June 25, 2020.

The form of payment by CLERHP consisted of the delivery of 80,000 treasury shares and 11,501.90 euros in cash.

The treasury shares delivered by virtue of the aforementioned operations have been acquired by the company by virtue of two loans of titles made by Rhymar Projects Developer, SL, adviser to CLERHP. For this purpose, the notification models of the operations of the people with management responsibilities and of the people closely related to them, through which said loans are communicated, as well as the one carried out by the former on date 12 April 2021 and after which Rhymar Projects Developer, SL, now holds 44.34% of the company.

On the other hand, CLERHP has acquired an additional 30.80% of the Bolivian company “Rental of construction equipment, SRL” of which he already held control, and has thus achieved ownership of 99.99% of the share capital of the same. The acquisition price of such participation has been 495,521.06 euros.