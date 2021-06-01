On the one hand, the development of our Engineering aimed at digitizing all processes in the commercial area, allowing us to increase our recruitment success rates. And, on the other hand, R&D development framed within a new business line horizon in order to develop the digitization of the AECO sector (Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operation), all with a clear objective reflected in the company vision – to be able to lead the Structural Engineering sector worldwide.

Within the innovative environment of CLERHP, we are currently developing multiple tools such as design and calculation assisted by expert systems of Artificial Intelligence and Metaheuristics, which allows us to automatically find the optimal structure design in very short times, being able to offer our customers a competitive offer in the time it takes to have a coffee with them. We are also working on automating the calculation process, which will allow us to offer a new line of business for the calculation of structures with enormous scalability.

At the commercial management level, we have created the CRM CLERHP tool, which automates and centralizes all the commercial information that is generated daily in all the group’s subsidiaries so that all the intervening agents are perfectly synchronized, in addition to generating detailed monitoring and control.

On the other hand, the acquisition of the companies Civigner and Visual Technology Lab provide great technological value. Civigner creates value in the design phase by reducing costs and time, all within the BIM methodology environment, becoming the basis on which the rest of the projects work, while Visual Technology Lab generates two lines of development: Augmented Reality focused on improve internal work processes and Virtual Reality that offers us to control construction processes from a distance without the need for the Engineer to travel.

This technological orientation to the new CLERHP 4.0 model has also been reflected in the new company logo, leaving behind an image related to the traditional Calculus Engineering model, for a more disruptive and innovative image, maintaining the essence of CLERHP.

It should be remembered that the published Business Plan 2020-2023 is based on compliance with the strategy of the current Engineering model (Contracting and Execution), with which the aforementioned digitization will allow us to optimize said strategy and be more efficient in organic growth, without taking into account the foreseeable revision of the Business Plan to incorporate the new digital business verticals.

With all this, and despite the year of global uncertainty, we can ensure that our business model is solid, we maintain a wide portfolio of projects (more than € 22 million) as well as a very important portfolio of offers (more than € 120 million) in which, historically, we contract 1 out of every 5 projects. Proof of this are the latest contracts closed in Paraguay, Bolivia and Spain for a value of more than 3M Euros. We have no doubt that with the application of the new tools described, we will increase our recruitment and contracting efficiency ratios. As a figure, so far this year we have captured more than 60 projects for budgeting in all the group’s subsidiaries, which shows that there is a high level of activity in the sector in Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.