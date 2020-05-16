Carlos Clerc, from his perspective, resolved one of the doubts that has arisen with the return to work of footballers in mid-season after two months of forced stoppage due to the coronavirus crisis. “Right now I don’t see myself to compete, but I have noticed better than in the summer lap that the ball looks square. I have noticed that the body has dropped, but the head was still plugged in“Levante left back assured in a live with rapper Blon in the club’s networks.

“In theory the feeling now should have been worsebut I think we really wanted the head was connected since the season is not over and after all you know it“said Clerc, 28, as it is a two-month hiatus, while the summer break is usually 30 days.

The Catalan explained how these days have been exercised and the difficulties that have arisen during confinement. “The first day we were a little scared and in the end you realize that it is to use common sense, but the first day we were on our feet“. Further, the defender explained that he has as a recommendation “go out as little as possible” to preserve the safety of the competition and the teammates.

“We trained in groups of six in each field, divided by zones and each with its two balls“. In fact, He explained that if he entered a colleague’s space, he had to pick it up himself, as it was a “contagion vehicle”.

However, he remarked that “it has been fast and different.” “Now we go to groups of eight and it is the closest thing to the competition, let’s see if we get the go-ahead this week“The squad underwent the third tests of COVID-19 on Friday and tomorrow they will obtain the results.

Even if highlighted the difficulties he has faced during solo training. “The first week is fine because it is new, but the third and fourth weeks have become more difficult. There comes a time when the head tells you ugh … “.

Knowing he would be back “sooner rather than later” also helped him cope.. Although, after all, it is a personal matter: “you do it for you because nobody knows yourself better than yourself, and I know that if I am not there every day at the foot of the canyon, I will not arrive.”

In that sense, highlighted the work of the club psychologist and the way of working of the coaching staff to keep them close to the competition. “The club psychologist has helped us and we have continued plugged in, working, watching videos … the body gets ready but the head as you forget … we have done well“

By last, they talked about the return of football in Germany. “Today everyone was watching Dortmund-Schalke,” they commented. “I was seeing him out of curiosity about what we are going to live,” acknowledged the granota..

“It is a little nonsense … in a play you stick and you can not celebrate the goals with your teammates? “Asked the Catalan. Which led him to remember the first game in the return of LaLiga. “The first game against Valencia, imagine that we scored in ’90.”

In what both agreed, in two professions that depend on the public, that there is still much to see the stands full. “Battles as we know them, with the public and at the top, we have a lot left,” Blon explained. “From football with the public until 2021 … forget it”, settled Clerc.