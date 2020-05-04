Today the Arab House Madrid has traveled more than 2,050 years in time to locate itself in Ancient Egypt on the occasion of the launch of Assassin’s Creed® Origins. The new title of the successful video game saga, which will be available from next Friday, October 27, renews the franchise with its most ambitious commitment to reveal to its fans the origin of the Brotherhood of Assassin’s and thus celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Antonio Alonso, Responsible for the Assassin’s Creed brand for Ubisoft Iberia, she has reviewed the milestones of the saga in the gaming world that have led it to become a cultural phenomenon. With more than 105 million units sold behind him and a huge community of loyal fans (more than 10 million fans on Facebook), he has transcended the barriers of the video game world to successfully break into literature, cinema or fashion, among other areas.

The new Assassin’s Creed Origins ensures the continuity of the franchise by offering players a renewed and epic adventure that takes place in one of the most decisive times in defining what modern civilization is today, Ancient Egypt. That is why the official presentation of the video game has become a tribute to this culture that was born more than 4,000 years ago, by rescuing its customs to demonstrate to its attendees how its millennial advances and inventions are still in force today. .

One of the pillars on which the nine installments of this battle between Assassins and Templars have been based has been its historical rigor. In this sense, Jean guesdon, Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Origins, has emphasized the realism and immersive capacity of the video game: “Players will be able to tour all of Ancient Egypt and interact with a society that still awakens fantasies and mysteries today. A unique and majestic setting to experience first hand the experience of discovering tombs or exploring the great pyramids. All with a completely renewed gameplay that takes exploration, storytelling, combat and progression one step further, ensuring hours of fun for players. ”

For the Spanish version of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ubisoft has had the actress Clara Lago to give voice to one of the most emblematic characters in history, the queen Cleopatra. “She is one of the most wonderful historical figures an actress can play and her story still inspires many women today. She was intelligent, a great strategist and had an impressive capacity for seduction, and that is something that the players will discover in the new title of the saga ”, assured Clara Lago. In addition, she has insisted on the interpretive challenge that it has entailed on a personal level to put herself in the shoes of the most influential woman of her time: “Dubbing Cleopatra in a video game It has also given me incredible freedom to exploit my theatrical skills. “

Among the new features that Assassin’s Creed Origins will offer is the Discovery Tour, which will be available as a free download for all those who have the video game in early 2018. The new game mode will allow you to discover and explore the lifestyle and discoveries of Ancient Egypt through guided tours that have been enriched with content that Experts and academics have contributed in collaboration with the study.

In this point, José Manuel Galán, Egyptologist of the CSIC, has endorsed the recreation that Assassin’s Creed Origins of Cleopatra’s Egypt offers and has emphasized “its great value to learn about the birthplace of modern civilization and thus awaken the interest of future Egyptologists, just as they did literature or cinema with previous generations ”.

The craft beer, makeup, baking or hieroglyphic writing, they are just some of the contributions that the Ptolemaic Epoch has bequeathed to us and that the attendees have been able to experience in the workshops that have recreated the elaboration processes of each one of them.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will be available on October 27th for PlayStation4 Pro, PlayStation4, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X and PC. .