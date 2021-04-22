Cleopatra style, Demi Rose is gorgeous with black hair | INSTAGRAM

Through the years the beautiful british model Demi Rose has gone through several very different photo shoots, each one of them, so we have been able to observe many versions of the young woman with different hair tones and different outfits.

On this occasion we will address the occasion when the beautiful influencer decided to wear a black wig and look pure Cleopatra while wearing a swimsuit that went perfectly with her skin tone and perfectly matched her beauty.

That’s right, it is one of the favorite sessions of the young woman and her fans, although it is not new, it was one of the best and lives and called a lot the attention, Thanks to the fact that it really looks very different from what we normally see of it.

It is thanks to this that he quickly managed to reunite his fans in his stories to relive that glorious moment in which she decided to dress this way being one of the most flirtatious and attractive pieces of entertainment they have ever seen.

For their fans it is very important to have new photo shoots to enjoy however when it is a question as good as Cleopatra’s was, they enjoy it again and share it with friends who had not yet seen the results.

In her Instagram stories, Demi Rose increases the content she publishes by posting these types of memories and also some videos where she gives us a tour of her mansion or the city where she lives.

We are always very well informed thanks to the fact that there she shares practically all those curious and interesting facts about her that will surely interest you in case you enjoy the British beauty.

In fact, a few hours ago he shared with us that he was taking a little walk around Ibiza, the island of Spanish parties, where he spends his best days living the most intense adventures living partying and even visiting some restaurants with beautiful views where also the dishes they’re delicious.