TO Javier Clemente The confinement of the entire Spanish citizenry does not seem right to him. The former national coach has expressed his disagreement on Thursday on his social networks, charging against the management of the coronavirus and also against politicians.

“Keeping watching television these days is still worrying. It is not known if we are going to be locked up for a month or a year, depending on who you listen to . And since we are not doctors, it is difficult to know what they mean, anyway they do not give encouragement at all and I no longer say when politicians speak. After what we heard from both Health and Economics, the conclusion I reach with my little knowledge is that for the economy to go well, you have to go to work. And who goes? Well, those who are healthy. I’d like to know what healthy people are at home for »Clemente says on his official Twitter profile.

Believe that the healthy must work

Barakaldo’s technician goes further and assures that “at home they must be infected and those who infect”, but “The others to the street and to work and thus there will be less problems”. “What must be difficult is knowing how to do this and then all locked up, badly of many consolation of fools”, laments Clemente, who also charges against the political class for the lack of means in the hospitals.

«I have seen an interview with a politician saying why they have not bought masks, suits, tests, respirators, etc. for a long time. Very easy: because we are stiff, there is no money. If there hadn’t been so much sausage precisely some politicians now there would be for everything », concludes the veteran coach, who makes it clear that he does not agree with the measures imposed by the Government, especially regarding confinement.

The infected and the contagious have to be locked up at home, the others to the street and to work and thus there will be fewer problems. What must be difficult is knowing how to do this and then all locked up, bad of many consolation of fools

– Javier Clemente (@JaviClemente_) April 2, 2020