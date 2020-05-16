Álex Lequio has left after a long fight against cancer, but his memory will remain intact and indelible over time. In recent days the displays of affection and affection have not stopped happening through social networks, and his brother Clemente has wanted to celebrate the joyous moments they lived by opening the most intimate photo album along with a heartbreaking and harsh message.

“Few moments together, but good, private and not shared so far. The more I look at your photos I wonder how it is possible, why life can be so unfair? You didn’t deserve this. No one deserves this pain. Thank you very much to all for the messages of support that you have sent not only to me, but to all my family. It is incredible and moving to see how many you have been. This shows how much Alex is loved and the indelible example that has left him to face the disease with courage, bravery and dignity as a true gladiator to the end. I love you Everyone loves you, Alex, and believe me you will never be forgotten, “he wrote.

In the images he has published you can see the two brothers enjoying the gym, big dinners or family moments with their father Alessandro. And is that the two enjoyed an exceptional relationship and took advantage of the occasions when they saw each other. Clemente was always a great support for Álex, and in fact came to visit him when he received medical attention in New York. It should be noted that the son of Antonia Dell’Atte and Alessandro Lequio lives in Miami to continue developing his career as a DJ.

Clemente was also one of the first to send a message of pain when Alex’s death was known. “Breathe deep. Enjoy life. Some of you take it for granted.” This was his last message. I love you, Alex, an immense pain that in very small part is alleviated by thinking that you are no longer suffering. Someday we will see each other again and we will be able to enjoy all the time lost and badly spent. “Also on that occasion, he published several images of important moments that they lived together.

Their relationship was very good, despite the fact that many times some voices tried to show that they lived in conflict: “Some believe that we have been away or that we have not gotten along, but it is not true. We get along great and see each other often, but people don’t know it, “he said back in 2016.