Clemente charges against Pedrerol after the defeat of Spain: “You must resign”

Javier Clemente, Libya coach. (Photo: Nikku / Xinhua via .)

Former Spanish coach, and current Libyan coach, Javier Clemente charged hard this Wednesday against Josep Pedrerol for his words against Luis Enrique and the players after his performance in the first matches of the Euro Cup.

Clemente is not usually shy when giving his opinion, and this time it has been no less. Spain’s win against Slovakia in the last game of the group stage has sparked a host of reactions. Among them, that of the former Spanish coach.

“At the World Cup in Brazil, when Spain lost, PEDREROL told Vicente del Bosque to go home,” Clemente began in a message on his Twitter account. “Today after the win and yesterday hearing your talk of the program with what you heard about Luis Enrique and the players you must DIMIT but without delay,” he concluded in the tweet, which already has more than 9,000 likes and 2,000 shares.

The presenter of El Chiringuito made some harsh statements against the players of the Spanish team in recent days. Among them, the words against Morata stood out after the match against Poland, which ended in a draw and forced Spain to win in this Wednesday’s match to go to the second round.

“They have criticized him everywhere. He is a player who causes that, he is not a player who has illusions. Today it’s time to vindicate yourself? After a huge ridiculous claim? You win the Eurocup and score five goals and you say so, but wait at least, they can kick you out on Wednesday, “he said about the Spanish striker.

Pedrerol pointed out that Morata “cannot play another minute with the national team.” “Luis Enrique will put him but … Support him? Why? Yes …

