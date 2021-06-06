Clemente arrives in Libya and will return to the bench on June 19 against Sudan

06/06/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

.

The former Spanish coach, Javier Clemente arrived this weekend in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi to take over training and return to the bench in the qualifying match for the arabic cup what Libya will play on June 19 against Sudan.

In an official statement released this Sunday, the Libyan Football Federation (FLF) announced that the Basque coach will be presented to the press this week in an appearance with the president Abdelhakim al Shalmani, and other members of the FLF Executive Office.

Gracious, 71, returns to a bench that he already knows and from which he gave Libya their first and only continental title: the Champions African Championship (CHAN) held in 2014 in South Africa, and that was awarded by defeating in the final Ghana after a goalless draw and an agonizing penalty shoot-out.

Unlike the African Cup of Nations (CAN), the most prestigious men’s tournament on the continent, in the CHAN lNational teams cannot include players who play leagues outside the continent.

Clemente accepted the leadership of the Libyan national team in 2013 and was dismissed in 2016, after the civil war began, after a resounding defeat against Congo (4-0).

Now he replaces the Montenegrin Zoran filpovic, former player of the Red Star and from Benfica, which in the last eight games has chained two draws and six defeats.

A COUNTRY AT WAR

Federation sources point out that the objective is to qualify for the next edition of the CAN – for which it is held next January in Cameroon it has not qualified – and to try to qualify for the first time in a final phase of a World Cup.

Libya is framed in the group F classification next to Angola, Egypt and the Gabon by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, against which the battle for a place in Qatar will begin at the beginning of September.

Most of the Libyan players play in the league of their country, with some exceptions in teams from the north of Africa, on the MLS and one of them in Italy.

International football returned to the stadiums of Libya last March, after more than seven years interrupted by the civil war that has bloodied the country and after the agreement of a fragile ceasefire that has been in force since October.

And he did it in the stadium of “the Benghazi Martyrs”, with a qualifying match DOG versus Tunisia, who took the victory with ease (2-5).