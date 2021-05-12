Clément Turpin will whistle the final of the Europa League

05/12/2021 at 5:43 PM CEST

French referee Clément Turpin will direct the Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United on Wednesday May 26, at 9:00 p.m., at the Gdansk stadium (Poland), as announced by the UEFA Referees Committee on Wednesday.

Turpin, 38, has been an international referee since 2010 and is among those selected by UEFA to participate in the next Europe.

This season he has refereed seven Champions League games and also the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 between PSV Eindhoven and Olympiacos.

The final in Gdansk will be the second of a major competition involving the French, after having acted as fourth official for the 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev.

The referee team that will accompany Turpin in Poland will be composed of his compatriots Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore as assistants.

Slavko Vincic of Slovenia will be the fourth official and Frenchman François Letexier will act as VAR, assisted by his compatriots Jérôme Brisard and Benjamin Pages and Dutchman Paulus van Boekel.