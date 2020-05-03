With the exception of a few months in 2015, Cleiton Xavier wore the Palmeiras shirt 10 throughout his career at Palmeiras, between 2009 and 2010 and from 2015 to 2016. He left marks as a great goal that ranked the team in LIbertadores 11 years ago and the best start in history, with five goals in their first five games, like Tupãzinho and Humberto Tozzi in the 1960s, in addition to having used the 10 in the 2015 Brazil Cup titles of the 2016 Brazilian Cup. And he believes that who can exercise the role it’s Lucas Lima. Much by Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Cleiton Xavier bet that Vanderlei Luxemburgo will make Lucas Lima play as expected from a 10 (Agência Palmeiras)

Led by the current coach of Verdão in the first half of 2009, Cleiton Xavier fully relies on the motivating profile of Luxembourg. In conversation with THROW!, the former midfielder, who retired in 2018 and accumulated 142 matches and 21 goals for Palmeiras, highlighted how the coach helped Libertadores 11 years ago, when the team was in a group formed by Colo-Colo, from Chile, LDU , from Ecuador, and Sport, then champion of the Copa do Brasil and undefeated at home for over a year. And Verdão lost the first two matches.- Vanderlei is very smart. He is a natural motivator, one of the best in this area. You know how to get the best out of each one. In 2009, we were in the group of death, every game took a final proportion, and Vanderlei reassured us. He said that nobody believed, that they gave us as outside the Libertadores, but it was to believe, because we would pass the stage and show ourselves our condition – recalled Cleiton, already praising the current coach.

– The team is very good, and it is already working. Palmeiras already play better than last year. As a fan of Palmeiras, I strongly believe that Vanderlei will work. The players are very good. Maybe this guy was missing to get the best out of each one, get the best out of him. Palmeiras will win something this year – bet.

Cleiton Xavier believes that Lucas Lima is the most suitable for the role of shirt 10 in the squad and has already improved under the command of Luxembourg. However, the former midfielder smiles when talking about Dudu, his companion at Palmeiras between 2015 and 2016 and who ended up being the guard in the last matches before the stoppage of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

– Nobody believed, Lucas Lima was already down, but Vanderlei put him to play and he is already much better than when he arrived. He will recover from the game a little below what he was doing. Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga are more sideways, quick, they like to drive the ball more. Lucas Lima is the one who most fits and has the most face in shirt 10, with a precise pass to make a teammate face the goal – analyzed Cleiton.

– But Baixinho is differentiated precisely for that. Put it on the right, he can handle it. On the left, we don’t even talk. In the middle, he plays. In attack, as a center forward, there is play. Dudu is the guy on the team. That is why, in the last few years, since I came back, in 2015, he has been bursting and is the biggest idol of the current cast – praised the ex-midfielder, who is in São José da Tapera, in the interior of Alagoas, where he was born and keeps the “Escolinha CX10” for needy children.

