O Red Bull Bragantino bet on hiring young players to compete for the first time in the elite division of Brazilian football. Among them, goalkeeper Cleiton was bought from Atlético-MG and has the experienced Julio César, former Corinthians, at his side.

The 22-year-old archer points out that the fight for ownership is healthy for the team. Cleiton guarantees that he will do his best to convince the technical committee that he deserves a place in the team.

“The competition within a squad is always very healthy. The player starts to relax if there is no one fighting for the spot with him. My arrival was good, I was welcomed by everyone. And now I will have to work to get my space. Júlio is a great goalkeeper and has merits for being where he is. But it is up to me to work hard to get the title “, said Cleiton.

At 22, Cleiton is one of RB Bragantino’s main bets for the season

“Of course, the most important thing is always the good of the team itself. But all players like to play. That’s what we love to do. So we will always try to be playing as much as possible,” he added.

Red Bull appears in the leadership of Group D of the Campeonato Paulista. The team has 17 points and is already qualified for the quarterfinals if the competition is maintained after the stoppage. In addition, the team will face the dispute of the elite of Brazilian football this year.

After twelve matches played in the Paulista Championship, RB Bragantino leads the group D, with 17 points won. Cleiton praised the work done by coach Felipe Conceição so far, which has already guaranteed the team in the quarterfinals of the state.

“Red Bull has a very strong team, well assembled. Professor Felipe managed to put his style, the way he played. And things were starting to fit together very well. I’m sure we can dream big when we get back to activities” said the archer.

Cleiton took advantage of the stoppage to be with his parents, in Minas Gerais. The goalkeeper regrets the suspension of the football calendar, but understands that it was necessary because of the risk of the covid-19 pandemic.

“As I said, the player wants to play. And staying at home is very complicated right now. But we know that it is an extreme situation, which requires measures to be taken. We have to solve this Coronavirus problem and then think about football. I’m sure that everything will be fine soon “, finished.

