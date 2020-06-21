The American company Clearview AI has a database with billions of photos of citizens from all over the world. This database allows identifying a person from a single image. This journalist requested his photos by e-mail under the European data protection law. The result is impressive: 22 images taken from initial YouTube frames, presentations posted on SlideShare or remote websites. Some he did not remember ever having seen. Clearview also collects photos from social media, but in this case there were only two posted on LinkedIn and Flickr by other people.

Clearview AI was born in 2016, but it was an unknown company until an article in The New York Times made it famous in January. Its business model is to offer its service of identifying whoever is from a photo to organizations that want to pay for it. Their detailed list of clients is still not public, but between what they have admitted and what has been published by some media, it is known that they work, have worked or collaborated with more than 2,000 police forces in 26 countries -among them, Spain- and also with dozens of security departments of private companies. “They have not worked with us,” say sources from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

Facial recognition is a controversial technology for its intrusion on privacy. Microsoft and Amazon have just announced limits to their services. The security forces have used it for years, but with different limits depending on the country. A common limitation is the database against which photos of suspected suspects can be compared. In Spain, for example, the police cannot compare a photo that they obtain with the National Identity Document (DNI) database. The precision of the algorithms when comparing images without errors is also something that still raises doubts. Clearview AI boasts of having overcome both obstacles.

In 2016 they created a tool to track face images on the Internet. They then refined how a number vector serves to identify the defining features of a face. The Clearview search engine allows you to enter a face and returns the matching images along with the link where they came from. In the case of this journalist there were 22, although some were repeated, and in other requests the number has been different.

The photographs of this journalist from EL PAÍS mainly come from local websites where he has been interviewed, given a talk or received an award. There is especially a photo of his own, repeated six times, which he shared with different pages that asked for an image. Different frames, cuts or treatment cause the image to be repeated in the database. Clearview AI insists that this is all its work: in principle it does not use any other criteria to classify the images, nor nationality.

Its effectiveness is incredible and its possibilities are extraordinary. This app integrated into augmented reality glasses would allow to identify all the people with whom you cross the street. The dystopia of identifying each and every person entering or leaving a venue, going to a demonstration or having passed in front of a specific building is closer than it seems.

It is unclear how many millions of citizens are in Clearview’s database or how many photos there are of each. It is also not known if that base continues to be updated. Dutch data protection lawyer Emerald de Leeuw also requested her images. When he received them, he discovered that a company used his face for free to advertise. Clearview’s tentacles reach far corners.

“We don’t know how that data has been used, the company is very dark,” says De Leeuw. “There are several violations: they did not notify me that my data was being processed, I never gave consent or know of any reason why they should do so and I suspect that what they sent us is not all they have,” he adds.

The European Data Protection Committee issued a statement on Clearview on June 9: in the absence of analysis with all the necessary information, the committee says, “the use of a service like Clearview AI by security forces in the European Union would not be probably in accordance with the Union data protection regime ”. The Swedish data protection agency for its part is investigating the use of Clearview by its authorities.

“There are two big questions: first, whether what Clearview AI does is legal – most likely not – and second, whether the use of Clearview AI services by law enforcement is legal – most likely, either,” he says. Gloria González Fuster, research professor at the Vrije Universiteit in Brussels. “The lawfulness of the treatment is one of the big questions. The use of images to identify people is a type of ‘special’, or ‘sensitive’ data processing, so it is subject to special rules, which do not seem to have been complied with, ”he adds.

Clearview AI has received all kinds of complaints in the United States: Facebook, Twitter or Google demand that you do not use your photos; some citizens individually ask that they not use such personal data. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) denounced Clearview AI on May 28 for “unlawful and privacy-destroying surveillance activities.” The organization aspires only to Clearview deleting its database and not renewing it.

In May Clearview AI announced that it was going to let its technology be used only by police forces. Before Clearview’s announcement to collaborate with law enforcement alone, dozens of US companies and organizations had used it, according to documents obtained by Buzzfeed, such as the NBA, Walmart supermarkets or the Department of Justice.

Before jumping into the spotlight, Clearview AI was on hundreds of mobile users who had been shown it or companies that were testing it. Billionaire grocery store owner John Catsimatidis found his daughter with a boy in an expensive New York restaurant. He asked the waiter to take a photo of the young man. He passed the image through the Clearview app and sent the boy’s bio to his daughter by message. Everything in seconds. The daughter hallucinated: “I was just making sure he wasn’t a quack,” Catsimatidis told the New York Times. Actor Ashton Kutcher described in an interview that he had an app on his mobile that did exactly what Clearview AI does.

An artificial intelligence expert, Nicholas Cassimatis, did an experiment with Clearview at the company’s request: He put 834 faces on politicians and the app matched their identities in all cases. “I tried it in surprising places: smoky bars, dark spaces. It always worked, ”he says.

The process of requesting your data is simple. The company offers a page where they take the initiative. If not, you just have to write an e-mail to privacy@clearview.ai with a message asking for your personal information under the protection of European law. After a few days, a response is received asking for a photo and identity document. They do not process any other data, so they say they do not know your name. “We do not collect information about anyone’s name, address, location or other information beyond the links where the image appears,” says Clearview on its website. After a few weeks they send the PDF with a list of photos and the links where they come from. The police or security company that sees that information obviously has its methods of knowing more details about that person.

The technology that Clearview employs is not unique nor will it disappear. The challenge for our societies goes beyond a company. “The interesting thing is that their business model seems to be inspiring other companies,” says González Fuster. “The idea is that these companies somehow do the dirty work of collecting data, the more the merrier, and then make it available to law enforcement.”

