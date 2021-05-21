“Clearly and clearly, FIFA is against the Super League”

05/21/2021

On at 17:43 CEST

EFE

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, showed his clear rejection, and also that of the body, to the Super League project of some European clubs and defended that football works with the basic principles of solidarity and equal opportunities.

“Much has been said about the football pyramid and much has been said about the Super League in Europe, a kind of competition apart from the structures of football. I said it before and I repeat it clearly and clearly. FIFA is against this type of project in football, “he said during his speech at the opening of the 71st Congress that FIFA held this Friday.

In his words, “football should not look outside our structures to advance and we should not lose faith in the basic principles of solidarity and equal opportunities, which are the pillars on which it is sustained “.

Nevertheless, Infantino He also pointed out that “the existing football model is not perfect either” and is in a situation “in which there is not a sufficient balance”.

That is why he believes that “we do not see equality opportunities around the world and not much solidarity. We see a concentration of talents of players and money that does not favor. It is our interest and that of football to tackle this imbalance. We want to address it and solve it with all of you in a spirit of cooperation and dialogue, “he added to federations gathered virtually.