Clearing the huge Suez Canal traffic jam – by the numbers

(Bloomberg) – The Ever Given has surfaced.

The giant container ship that blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal for nearly a week was finally unblocked from the vital commercial artery, raising the question: how long will it take to clear what may be the largest maritime traffic jam in the history of the waterway?

It’s hard to be sure how many are actually waiting due to the blockade, but if a typical flow of 50 ships a day has arrived, roughly the 2019 average, then about 350 ships could have been added to the queue. The actual figure could be higher than that because the most recent data on the Suez Canal Authority website goes up to February 2020. Likewise, it could be lower because some ships may have been diverted due to the blockade.

The speed at which they clear the road depends on how much the canal can handle each day. That figure could reach 100 a day, according to a person briefed by the Suez Canal Authority. Several oil traders set the figure at around 75.

That would reduce vessels on hold by 25 to 50 vessels a day, meaning the stagnation could be released within 7 to 14 days.

