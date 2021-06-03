Clearance on Xiaomi products: a discount code leaves hundreds of its products at a bargain price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to buy a Xiaomi product, practically any that is sold in Spain, right now you can save a lot of money if you buy it on eBay thanks to one of its best discount codes.

eBay has made a compilation of Xiaomi products and its ecosystem with a 10% discount on almost all of them exclusively if you use the discount code PQ22021 before making the payment.

These offers are available on many types of products, such as mobiles, smart watches, Smart TVs, projectors, scooters, air cleaning systems, robot vacuum cleaners and many more.

You can save up to 50 euros using code PQ22021 on these Xiaomi products.

POCO X3 NFC

This mobile has an ultra-competitive price, although it has a processor like the Snapdragon 732G and fast charging at 33W, one of its main features.

It is one of POCO’s star mobiles during 2020 and so far in 2021. Without a doubt, a smartphone that for its price can be considered a bargain. Poco X3 NFC in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

This mobile has a powerful Snapdragon 732G processor, 6.67-inch 120 Hz screen, 5,160 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge and a 64-megapixel main camera.

Its price is almost 20 euros off thanks to the code PQ22021, so you can get it on eBay for 169.19 euros.

LITTLE M3

POCO entry-level smartphone with very good specifications, especially in regards to battery and screen.

Another of the mobiles that have given everything in recent months is this LITTLE M3, an edition with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It is a very complete and very cheap mobile. It has a Snapdragon 662 processor, a 6.53-inch screen, 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge, 48-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera for video calls.

On eBay right now you get it for 152.10 euros using the code PQ22021.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 It is one of the best-selling activity bracelets thanks to all its functions and price.

In our analysis we already verified how useful it is with its larger screen than the previous generation, a good precision of your steps and movements, a heart rate sensor, autonomy and sports tracking modes.

Now on eBay it only costs 26.99 euros thanks to the discount code PQ22021 that you have to write before making the payment.

55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4S

This Xiaomi TV has a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support. It has WiFi connectivity, high-speed Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2, and Chromecast built-in.

The standard model of Xiaomi LED TV, but with a size of 55 inches, is already on sale on eBay. This Smart TV has the power of Android TV as an operating system, so it also has Chromecast built in.

My 55-inch 4S TV is one of the largest models in this series. It is also compatible with 4K video, HDR10, 2 10W speakers, Bluetooth, WiFi, 3 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports.

Of 449 euros that normally costs you can receive a discount of 45 euros using the code PQ22021, staying at only 404.99 euros.

You can read the complete analysis of the 55 “Mi TV 4S that we have done on ComputerHoy.com.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite

This low cost smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, a long battery life and a color screen, as well as a minimalist but quite attractive design.

The basic Xiaomi smartwatch is this Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite. A watch with a 1.4-inch screen, tracking of up to 11 sports, with GPS, heart rate sensor and sleep monitoring among other functions.

This is a basic watch, but for many it can be helpful to improve their physical condition by doing a little more sport, walking more or at least moving more during your day to day.

You can get it on eBay for 33.99 euros using the discount code PQ22021. Of course, if you want to know more about this smartwatch, do not miss this complete analysis.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

This smartwatch has an AMOLED panel, a heart rate sensor and above all an impressive battery that will last you at least two weeks.

If you want a much more complete watch with better autonomy, this Xiaomi Mi Watch It is a perfect option for those looking for this type of product for sports.

This watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, GPS, 24/7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level sensor, battery with an autonomy of up to 16 days and a monitoring of up to 117 different sports.

If the normal price is 119.99 euros, on eBay you get it for 68.50 euros as long as you use the code PQ22021.

Xiaomi Mi Desktop Monitor 1C

Xiaomi Mi Monitor 1C is a monitor that offers you ideal features for daily work, surfing the internet and other day-to-day tasks. It has a size of 23.8 inch without frames with a thickness of 7.3 mm in the most bulky area.

It has an IPS panel with Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and is perfect to use together with a laptop or with your desktop computer.

On eBay it is already available for 92.69 euros with free shipping from Spain, as long as you use the code PQ22021.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro

Smart air purifier with WiFi connection, LCD screen and mobile app control for rooms up to 60m2.

If you live in a big city with a lot of pollution or you have allergies, the product you need in your life is an air purifier. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro It is one of the largest and most powerful versions that Xiaomi has.

It has a HEPA filter that keeps 99% of mites, mold, pollution, dust and other elements suspended in the air to keep your place of residence as clean as possible. It is perfect for rooms up to 60m2, so you can install it practically anywhere in your home.

On eBay it is available for 116.10 euros using code PQ22021 and it is also sent from Spain.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

This new Xiaomi scooter renews the standard range of the brand, extending the battery autonomy up to 30km and maintaining the maximum speed at 25 km / h.

Xiaomi’s flagship scooter is also on sale on eBay for a limited time. East Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S With a 250W motor that travels at a maximum speed of 25km / h and with a range of about 30 kilometers, it comes at a special price.

The normal price is 329.99 euros, but with the 10% discount it offers code PQ22021 from eBay, it stays at 296.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale

This smart scale can measure various values, such as weight, amount of liquid or body fat. It connects to the Mi Fit app to show them to you.

If you want to lose or gain weight, it is important to have a scale that measures your evolution in detail. This Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 digital scale offers a detailed monitoring of your body with variations of a few grams.

You can know your weight, but also other measurements such as the IGC, the percentage of fat in the body, bone density, muscle mass, visceral fat and other measurements.

From 35 euros it has gone to 21.05 euros on eBay with the discount code PQ22021.

