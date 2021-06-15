Clearance on Xiaomi home appliances: 15% discount on all with a discount code | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi appliances at a scandal price thanks to the eBay sales in Spain: free shipping and a 15% discount using the code PXIAOMIJUNIO.

Although Xiaomi is known around the world for its mobile phones that they launch on the market and their low prices, by now it should also be known its role as a manufacturer of household appliances. And it does not have few, because in China they have a range of connected and traditional products for any type of need.

In Spain you can find some of Xiaomi’s home appliances, although not all. From all its catalog now you can choose from quite a few products from Xiaomi and its ecosystem at a laughable price, all thanks to eBay offers with an exclusive discount code.

Only until next Sunday, June 20, will you be able to find Xiaomi product offers on eBay with a 15% discount using the code PXIAOMIJUNIO before making the payment.

You will be able to find electrical appliances such as many of their robot vacuum cleaners, hand vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, air heaters or even security cameras or dryers. Sorry, not the famous Xiaomi rice cooker for now.

These are some of the small appliances that you can get on sale on eBay.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H

This air purifier is quite powerful, with a large air flow capable of purifying the air of particles up to PM 2.5, including pet hair.

This air purifier is a true lifesaver for anyone who suffers from allergies or seasonal allergies. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H Not only does it clean the air of mites, dust and other substances, it also eliminates bad odors.

This air purifier has a HEPA filter capable of filtering particles as small as 0.3 microns and is capable of purifying up to 6,330 liters of air per minute, or what is the same, perfect for rooms of no more than 45 m2.

It has a WiFi connection to be controlled from its application and OLED touch screen to control it manually.

Its price is only 100.30 euros on eBay with free shipping from Germany. In Amazon you have to spend 119 euros.

Xiaomi Smartmi Standing Fan 2S

This fan is completely wireless, with a battery of up to 16 hours of autonomy. In addition, it has a smart connection through the Xiaomi Mi Home app.

Now that high temperatures arrive, it is more important than ever to find a good fan that you can use in any room and that is capable of expelling enough air flow to improve the temperature.

East Xiaomi Smartmi Standing Fan 2S It is capable of changing speed dynamically to imitate the natural wind, while promising to be silent, very light and with controls via application or virtual assistant because it includes WiFi.

It has a good minimalist design in white that is perfect in any decoration. Its price is about 80 euros, but in eBay offers it will only cost you 67.99 euros. In Amazon its price reaches 127 euros.

Roborock S5 Max

Roborock S5 Max is a robot vacuum cleaner and scrubber that has an advanced navigation system that allows a more thorough and efficient cleaning of floors and carpets in your home.

The robot vacuum cleaner Roborock S5 Max It is another of the products on offer on eBay and that belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem, which can be used with the brand’s Mi Home application.

This robot has two tanks, one for the dirt it collects and another water tank with 460 ml capacity to mop and scrub the floor. Therefore, it is a robot that will not only clean the floor, it will leave it gleaming. It has a WiFi connection to control each element of the robot remotely, sensors to avoid colliding with furniture or falling down stairs and cleaning systems for different areas.

You can know every detail of this Roborock S5 Max robot vacuum cleaner in the analysis that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

The price of this excellent robot vacuum cleaner has always been very high, around 500 euros. But in Xiaomi offers on eBay you can take it for only 329 euros with free shipping and delivery from Spain.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2

This smart scale from Xiaomi can not only tell you how much you weigh, but also measure BMI and other values. In addition, it shows them interactively in the Mi Fit app.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 It is one of the scales capable of measuring various characteristics of the best-selling and most interesting body on the market. Not only does it have a good design, it measures with differences of 50 grams in various modes to control your weight according to your needs.

It doesn’t matter if you want to lose or gain weight, this smart scale allows you to control up to 13 metrics to know how your body evolves.

On eBay you can find it for 22.09 euros with shipping costs totally free and shipping from Germany.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Space Heater S

This 2200W electric convector is perfect for small rooms. It has three different modes depending on what you need at all times.

Although we are in high temperatures, this is possibly the smartest time to buy products for the winter because the prices are stable and low. And if you take advantage of these offers on eBay, much more.

This electric radiator Xiaomi Mi Smart Space Heater S It is available with a 15% discount on eBay for only 59.49 euros.

It has a power of 2,200W and rapid heating. Precise thermostat with 6 temperature levels, splash resistance and smart control via the Mi Home app and voice assistants like Alexa or Google.

Xiaomi Mi Ionic Hairdryer

Dryer that dries quickly and prevents moisture loss to protect hair.

Yes, Xiaomi also manufactures products like hair dryers. Why not? This Xiaomi Mi Ionic Hairdryer is one of the small appliances that can be bought in Spain and at a very good price.

It is a 220 V and 1800 W dryer with ion technology to care for the hair. Dries hair quickly and prevents loss of natural hair moisture. It has a magnetic mouthpiece that rotates 360º.

Its official price is 40 euros, but on eBay you can take it for 33.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera 2K

Security camera capable of turning 360º and with night vision, motion detection and loud noises, 2K resolution and storage in microSD or in the cloud.

This camera surely sounds familiar, at least in terms of design. Xiaomi Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera 2K It is an update to Xiaomi’s home surveillance camera with major improvements.

Now it has a 3 megapixel sensor capable of recording and outputting video in 2K resolution, with a large f / 1.4 aperture to capture everything with the greatest clarity and in low light. It maintains night vision and systems such as motion detection, but now with artificial intelligence so as not to warn you with false alarms.

Get this excellent surveillance camera capable of rotating 360º and fully control it from its mobile application for only 33.99 euros on eBay.

