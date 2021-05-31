Clearance on the iPad Air (2020) at Amazon: they all go down to 599 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The price of Apple’s iPad Air falls again at Amazon, although this time there is something special about the sale: it affects all the colors of this tablet, which offers a performance comparable to that of a laptop.

Apple is gradually renewing all its devices, betting on all of them for their own processors, either the Apple A for mobiles and tablets or the M1 for laptops and computers, although it is true that the new iPad Pro comes with an ARM processor ( the aforementioned Apple M1), a very important qualitative leap.

Its price exceeds 1,000 euros, so if you want an iPad, you may be open to other options, such as the 2020 iPad Air, one of the brand’s most recent launches, with an Apple A14 as a processor a price that is currently on sale on Amazon, a store that sells it for only 599 euros, and what is better: it is at the same price in all its colors.

It is not something that happens regularly, and it is that When the iPad Air has been this cheap, it was usually a discount limited to a single color and with few units available, something that seems not to be the case this time.

The new Apple iPad is almost as powerful as the iPad Pro thanks to the Apple A14 Bionic. In addition, it maintains Touch ID and offers a large 10.1 “Retina display.

It is sold by Amazon, a store that offers all possible guarantees, including free shipping anywhere in Spain and the possibility of adding Apple Care to your order, the insurance offered by the manufacturer against accidents, such as the breakage of the glass of your iPad.

If you have doubts about the performance of this tablet, we recommend you take a look at our analysis of the iPad Air 4 (2020), in which we assess everything it has to offer and how it behaves on a day-to-day basis.

Great power and autonomy: you will not miss your computer

Apple’s idea with this iPad Air was neither more nor less than to make it an affordable alternative to their own MacBooksAlthough obviously not everyone can go from macOS to iOS, the main change.

Power is not lacking, and is that the Apple A14 Bionic processor can with absolutely all the applications of the operating system, including the most demanding games that you can find in it.

With a 10.9-inch screen, it is more than enough to work on it, also taking advantage of the fact that its battery life is excellent, between 7 and 8 hours of screen from what I have been able to verify.

The objective of presenting itself as a middle way between tablet and laptop is undoubtedly achieved, although for that you need a magnetic keyboard. There are (unofficial, yes) from just over 30 euros.

