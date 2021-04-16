Clearance on Huawei products: Watch GT 2 Pro, headphones with ANC, smart scale and more | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei’s totally crazy discount weekend is here with products like smartwatch, noise-canceling headphones, scales, cell phones and bracelets on sale.

In Huawei they have decided to throw the prices of many of their products exclusively during the next weekend, from Friday April 16 to Sunday April 18. During the duration of this weekend you will be able to find many of their products at excellent prices.

If you were waiting to buy a good smartwatch, noise-canceling headphones, an activity bracelet, even products like a smart scale, then these Huawei offers interest you because discounts are excellent.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

All these products are available in the Huawei online store in Spain. Not only the products are shipped from your warehouse in Spain, shipping costs are totally free, rivaling Amazon’s prices and services.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

Huawei’s most efficient and advanced smartwatch has just been priced at a bargain. This smart watch Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro During this weekend it will cost 199 euros of the 229 euros it was costing.

It is a watch that has an analysis of your body counting calories, steps and progress in your physical activity thanks to sensors such as heart rate or blood oxygen level. It also has GPS to track outdoor sports, perfect for runners and people who make routes or go out with the bike.

In total, it has monitoring of 100 training modes, 17 of them professionally. Its battery life lasts 2 weeks and it has an excellent design with a titanium case and sapphire crystal to protect it from the elements.

Huawei FreeBuds 3

Fully wireless headphones with active noise cancellation in open mode that automatically syncs with Huawei smartphones and a 4-hour battery life.

Some of Huawei’s active noise-canceling wireless headphones are cheaper, too. These Huawei FreeBuds 3 in white, black and red They can already be purchased in the Huawei store for only 89 euros.

They feature active noise cancellation to eliminate repetitive outside sounds while listening to music, watching a video, or trying to concentrate. In addition, from the Huawei application you can control the level of noise cancellation.

Its autonomy is 4 hours of playback on a single charge, but thanks to its charging box you can add 20 extra hours.

Huawei P40

You can now reserve the new Huawei P40 5G with a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED screen, 128GB of memory and a 50 megapixel camera.

If you want a mobile with one of the best cameras of the moment then you have to choose this Huawei P40 that is available in the Huawei store during this weekend. And it is that the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for only 449 euros.

This mobile has an excellent premium design, a set of first-rate cameras and also a very fast processor that makes it perfect for all high-performance uses.

It has a main camera of 50 megapixels, a wide angle of 16 Mpx. and an 8 Mpx telephoto, as well as a 32 Mpx camera. on the front for selfies, videos and calls. Its Kirin 990 processor, a 3,800 mAh battery with 22 W fast charge and compatible with WiFi 6 and 5G networks.

You cannot miss the complete analysis of the Huawei P40 at ComputerHoy.com. Its disadvantage is that it does not have Google services although its app search engine will be able to download the majority that you use regularly (except those of Google).

Huawei Band 4 Pro

Compact activity tracker with GPS and training assistant for daily or casual athletes.

The Huawei activity bracelet with GPS is this Huawei Band 4 Pro. It is a gadget that is between the smartwatch and the typical up-and-coming activity wristbands. But having GPS is perfect for those who do sports outdoors because it will save their routes.

During this weekend instead of costing 79 euros you will find it at 39 euros with shipping costs totally free. It has several colors to choose from, in black, rose gold or red.

This activity tracker has a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen, great customization of its home screen, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation sensor, sleep tracking and also indoor and outdoor sports tracking.

Huawei Smart Scale

Smart scale with synchronization in Huawei Health capable of measuring the weight of several members of a family, detecting the percentage of body fat, BMI, bone mass, body water, muscle mass and other elements.

The smart scale Huawei Smart Scale it also joins the weekend of big sales. Although you can usually find it for almost 50 euros, during these 3 days you can get it for only 29.90 euros.

It is a scale with Bluetooth connection to synchronize it with your smartphone and the Huawei health application and see an evolution not only in your weight, in your entire body.

Measures body fat percentage and body shape, BMI, muscle mass, body water, bone mass, protein, visceral fat or BMR. A scale that will give you a lot of information to improve your health, either because you want to lose weight, gain it or lose fat and increase muscle mass.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.