Clearance on Huawei products: smart watches, tablets, mobiles and more on sale | Technology

Attention savers! Many of Huawei’s products are back on sale. Get smart watches, headphones, mobiles, tablets and many more products with great discounts.

The discounts don’t stop even in the week after Prime Day, why would they stop? What’s more, right now many stores are taking advantage of the weeks before the holidays to lower prices so that more people buy that product they need but don’t know to enjoy them.

Huawei is one of those brands that is taking advantage of the beginning of summer to get rid of many of your accessories, mobiles, tablets and laptops. Some very good discounts that you can get right now.

We talk about offers available in the Huawei online store in Spain. A store with all their products where they usually put the best discounts that you can find right now.

Shipments are made from their warehouses in Spain, at no cost and take very little time to reach you.

If you were looking for headphones, a smartwatch, tablets or laptops, this is a good option to save you a lot of money.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro for 179 euros

Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

At this point it is a classic smartwatch, because in a short time it has become one of the most elegant smartwatch options and compatible with any Android mobile on the market.

East Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro It is a candy that now costs 179 euros. But you will have to run, because the last day to get it is June 27.

This smartwatch has a large AMOLED screen to see it perfectly in direct sunlight, up to 2 weeks of battery life, sapphire crystal and titanium body, GPS and tracking of more than 100 sports modes, such as swimming, golf, sky , running, cycling or just running.

It also has heart rate and blood oxygen saturation sensors to learn more about how your body behaves on a day-to-day basis and at times of greatest effort such as when you do sports.

Huawei MateBook D 15 for 499 euros

This 15.6 “computer weighs just over 1.5 kg. With its Intel Core i3 processor it has more than enough power to keep Windows 10 running smoothly.

Huawei’s laptops keep getting better and right now they have some models with a very good value for money, with quite good specifications for what they cost. East Huawei Matebook D 15 With Intel Core i3 it will cost you only 499 euros.

It has a 15-inch screen and a perfect processor for typical office tasks. Its full specifications are as follows.

15.6 Inch Full HD Screen Intel Core i3-10110U Processor Intel UHD Graphics 8GB RAM 56GB SSD Windows 10 42 Wh Battery Space Gray Color

Huawei WiFi AX3 for 49 euros

This WiFi router features WiFi 6, the latest standard available. In addition, you can connect your devices with just one touch thanks to NFC and Huawei Share.

This router Huawei WiFi AX3 With a quad-core processor, it is one of the cheapest models that the Chinese brand has and that in addition to being faster It has WiFi 6 capable of reaching up to 3,000 Mbps of transfer.

This router is perfect for those who can no longer use the router set by the operator on duty, especially if you already have a mobile, tablet or laptop with WiFi 6. In this way you can take advantage of the high internet speeds that you are already paying for.

It has NFC to automatically connect with Android mobiles, as well as being compatible with hundreds of connected devices from the internet of things, such as plugs, light bulbs, vacuum cleaners …

Now it only costs 49 euros in Huawei’s online store, a discount of 60 euros.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i for 79 euros

New wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) from Huawei. Compared to the previous generation, they have updated their design and improved their autonomy, offering up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i They are on sale in Huawei’s online store for a limited time. You can take these headphones with noise cancellation and good battery for only 79 euros and as a gift a cover.

We have put them to the test and they have good sound quality, active noise cancellation works perfectly in these headphones and they are also easy to take anywhere because of their charging box, which is quite compact.

They offer you up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and in just 10 minutes in the box you’ll have an extra 4 hours of playback.

Huawei MatePad T5 for 129 euros

Looking for a good-sized but cheap tablet? Huawei MatePad T5 It is presented as a very economical option with a 10.1-inch screen and FullHD + resolution.

Weighing only 460 grams and with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card, this tablet is perfect for browsing the internet, watching social networks and of course, watching all the series and streaming movies you want .

Perfect as a cheap tablet to watch videos or as a children’s tablet since it only costs 129 euros.

