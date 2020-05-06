Modern Mars is icy and dusty and unlikely to have much, if any, liquid water on the surface. But billions of years ago, Mars was warmer and could have had enough liquid water to support life.

Researchers have spent decades searching for evidence of ancient water on Mars. As technology has progressed, more evidence has come to light regarding rivers, lakes and even oceans that were once abundant on the red planet.

Ancient water

A high-resolution satellite has captured detailed images of a rocky Martian cliff, revealing that it was formed by rivers more than 3.7 billion years ago. That is more or less at the same time that life was tending to develop on Earth.

It is the first time that scientists have been able to examine these types of rocks closely.

According to the study co-author Joel Davis, a postdoctoral researcher at the Natural History Museum, is the first time that scientists have been able to closely examine these types of rocks:

We have never seen an outcrop with this amount of detail that we can definitely say is so old. This is one more piece of the puzzle in the search for ancient life on Mars, providing a novel insight into how much water occupied these ancient landscapes.

A 200-meter-thick layered rock pile can be seen within the cliff walls, shown in enough detail for Joel and his colleagues to be sure that they are sedimentary rocks, formed by running water. The rivers would have continually changed their ravines, creating shoals of sand. The images also show that the river processes that formed these rocks occurred over a very long period of time.

Share



Clear view of rocks formed by running water on a cliff of Mars