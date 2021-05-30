Clear victories for the favorites in Guardamar del Segura

Tony browne

Yesterday Saturday a professional evening was held in Guardamar del Segura (Alicante) with local victories. These were the results:

* Light Heavyweight-8 × 3

Tony Browne (4-0, 0 KO) (in the photo) VP (u) Matteo Deiana (Italy) (3-2, 2 KO)

Scores: 77-74, 76-75, 76-75.

* Super welterweight-6 × 3

Óscar Díaz (6-0, 2 KO) VP (u) Alex Privat (3-1, 1 KO)

Scores: 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

* Average Weight-6 × 3

Fernando Jaquero (6-0, 2 KO) V. KOT. 2nd Damián Óscar Bora (Argentina) (1-5-1, 1 KO)

* Light Heavyweight-6 × 3

Eusebio Arias (8-3, 4 KO) VP (u) Jonathan Castaño (3-15-1, 2 KO)

Scores: 60-54, 60-54, 60-54.

* Lightweight-6 × 3

John Cooney (Ireland) (4-0, 1 KO) VP (u) Marian Marius Istrate (Romania) (3-9, 0 KO)

Scores: 59-55, 58-55, 58-55.

* Super Bantamweight-4 × 3

Alberto Marquez (4-1, 0 KO) VP (u) Christian Rubio (Peru) (0-3)

Scores: 40-36, 40-36, 39-37.

* Super welterweight-4 × 3

Antonio Hernández (2-0, 0 KO) VP (u) Elkhan Bairamov (Russia) (1-12, 1 KO)

Scores: 40-36, 40-36, 39-37.