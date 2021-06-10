‘Clear Lake’, the day the music died

MEXICO CITY.

A normal world in the eyes of Buddy Holly was getting in a car with Chuck Berry or any legend of black music and going to play in an amphitheater, bar, forum, space or any corner of the United States, unfortunately he was born and raised in a terribly racist, discriminatory and humiliating context for all colleagues who contrasted with their skin color.

Clear Lake, directed by filmmaker Bruce Beresford, will be a biographical film that will point to the fight for equality waged by the author of Peggy Sue and Oh Boy!

reuniting and mixing Berry, Fats Domino and Lebanese migrant son Paul Anka a year before his death with The Crickets, The Diamonds and Eddie Cochran under the famous tour The Biggest Show of Stars.

His portrait on celluloid will be in charge of the Irish Ruairi O’Connor, who shared details of the film during the promotion of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, in which

Excelsior was present.

The story will tell all the way to the fame of rock and roll, the tour of all these stars and their death in a plane crash. 60 years have passed since that tragedy, I think it is time to talk about him and his goodness as a human being, and it will seem like a joke, but I am a man who does not like to fly. It terrifies me, ”said the actor, also the star of the Starz network’s The Spanish Princess series.

It should be remembered that Buddy Holly died on February 3, 1959 after his plane, in which Ritchie Valens and The Big Popper JP Richardson also traveled, crashed near Clear Lake, Iowa. The three decided to take the plane to save themselves the long journeys between cities in the uncomfortable bus and the bad weather ended up knocking them down.

This passage is known as The Day the Music Died, an excerpt from Don McLean’s song American Pie, released in 1971.

Buddy’s guitar, sympathy, smile and good dress have been transported directly to the Irishman, however, there is something that made his job easier, besides the resemblance of wearing plastic glasses.

I’m obsessed with The Beatles, but once you start delving into history you realize that it was Buddy Holly who actually inspired them and was part of the birth of rock and roll.

Herein lies another bit of my interest in learning to play the guitar when I was younger, that is, I do, but I write very bad music. I do not deny that it will be a delight for me to pretend to go into the studio and record truly phenomenal songs, “he explained.

Clear Lake will begin filming in the fall and is expected to have its premiere during the second half of 2022, according to specialized media.

Photos: AP

KNOW IT

Ruairi O’Connor. He was born on July 9, 1991 in Dublin, Ireland. He participated as Enrique VII in the series The Spanish Princess. He played Arne Johnson, the Possessed Murderer, in The Conjuring 3, the latest installment of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s investigations.

THE DATA

More by buddy holly

His name was Charles Hardin Holley. Originally from Lubbock, Texas, and born on September 7, 1936. His family suffered the ravages of the Great Depression of 1929. He was part of the group The Crickets. He is the author of iconic songs like Peggy Sue, Oh Boy! and Every Day. He only managed to record two solo albums and one with the Crickets. One of the great idols of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Each year at the Clear Lake crash site, flowers and various items are brought to her to honor her memory.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ