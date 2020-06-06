The arrival of next summer is perhaps the most desired in a long time. Spring has been one of the harshest in recent years, with the population confined at home by the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason, now that the good weather is beginning and that the covid-19 seems to be taking a breather, citizens are already longing to take beaches and terraces.

Flies are one of the main enemies of rest when temperatures rise: They are annoying and can get on your nerves. To get rid of these insects there are many tricks and one of the most classic and emblematic is to hang bags full of water. Who has not ever seen on a terrace of his childhood a bag full of water as a method to scare away the heavy summer flies? One of the ways to perfect this method is by putting some coins in the bag.

Although we may think that it is something very Spanish, the reality is that in the United States a certain controversy arose when some urban and ecological establishments adopted this trick as the most effective and clean way of keeping flies on the sidelines. And, because of hygiene, it is mandatory to keep them away from restaurants since they can transmit infections and the trick of the bag is not scientifically proven.

The main argument put forward by the defenders of the water bag to explain its effectiveness is that flies are frightened when they see themselves reflected in the bags and therefore flee the place. The shape of the bag makes the reflected object look deformed, giving the insect a strange sensation. The fact is that there are studies showing that flies are capable of feeling permanent signs of fear and prevention against threats. A group of scientists from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) dedicated themselves to scaring them in different conditions and rhythms, observing their reaction and their results showed that the response of flies to a visual threat is not just that of a momentary escape and that implies a brain state similar to the fear that a human being can feel.

The defenders of the bag of water also argue that the fly sees its gigantic reflection and that also scares it, as well as other objects when seen with the light transferred from the bag or with the coins inside it they make the insect go away at full speed.

The widespread use of this method caused the United States Federal Department of Health and Medicines, the FDA, to study it and ultimately not validate it. A resolution requiring restaurants to use others whose effectiveness was verified by testing.

Nor do the entomologist experts bet on this method and, although they recognize that sight is one of the most developed senses of these insects, they have many doubts about the explanation that flies are frightened when they see themselves reflected, although they also have no arguments for categorically discarded. Therefore, it is best to attend to the experience and, if you have once hung the water bag on the roof of your terrace, the flies that once lived there disappear, continue with it.