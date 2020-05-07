Over time the amount of photos and videos that we can store in our Photo library can be considerable. And among all those photos, How many are repeated? probably too many. Fortunately, there are several apps in the App Store with which we can detect and eliminate duplicate photos, today we will talk about Gemini Photos.

A simple and clear interface

Gemini Photos en a very simple and yet powerful app. The first interface that we will see when opening it is, in fact, everything that the app offers us. The information is divided into different sections: Similar, Duplicate, Videos, Screenshots, Notes, Blurred and Others. It should be noted that Similar photos are those in which we have photographed the same situation and the resulting photos are similar, while Duplicates is where the app shows us the photos that are identical, the same file.

Once the app has analyzed our photo library, each of the sections, in its lower right part, shows a count of how many photos we can potentially delete. The analysis of the photo library, which in my case contains just over 8000 photos, can take up to a couple of minutes.

Let’s start cleaning

We can start cleaning now. We will start with the Similar section. As soon as the section is opened, all the photos that the app considers similar appear, they are arranged so that the most recent ones are at the top. To start cleaning simply we touch the first of the photos that appear in the list.

Once here the use of the app is very simple: for each set of similar photos the app shows us a preview and just below the corresponding thumbnails. We can scroll left and right on top of the image In order to be able to compare the different shots, immediately afterwards, in the miniatures, we mark with a red tick the ones that we want to eliminate and press Transfer X to the trash.

If we wanted to keep all the photos of a group of similar ones, we touch Keep all. We repeat the process for each of the groups of similar images and, when finished, tap Empty Trash. The system will ask us for permission and we will touch Delete. With this, all the photos will go to the Deleted album within the Photos app, where they will remain for 30 days. Thanks to iCloud, cleaning will be effective on all our devices.

Once we have finished the Similar section we can continue with the different sections. These sections present the information somewhat differently. When we open them we will see all the images of the group appear with all the elements already marked, we can uncheck the ones we want to keep or touch Deselect all and mark the ones we want to delete manually. When we finish we touch Delete all.

What’s new in iOS 14?

In iOS 13 Apple I introduce important changes in the Photos app and in the way it shows us the content. The app hide duplicate photos by default as long as we are in Days view. Can we hope that in a future version it will allow us to eliminate it? It is a possibility that, without a doubt, would be well received.

While we wait for a native solution from Apple, apps like Gemini Photos will be of great help to us. We can purchase Gemini Photos for free in the App Store. To use the app, you need a monthly or annual subscription that includes a three-day free trial.

Gemini Photos, the best way to clean duplicate photos on our iPhone or iPad