Clean your Twitter timeline of undesirables with MegaBlock

Despite the bad press that Twitter has, this social network is nothing more than a public square where you meet everyone. Both people according to your way of thinking and the opposite spectrum. This makes dialectical clashes are frequent, to which must be added the internet trolls who enjoy fanning the embers of discord. With MegablockFortunately, you will be able to put a little order in that chaos that is your timeline.

The consequence that everything counts on Twitter is that you run into messages or tweets that don’t seem appropriate to you. It may be lies or fake news. Maybe be a bad joke without a hint of grace and / or that is offensive to you. Or simply an opinion that clashes with what you think or directly goes against good taste, human rights or what we currently consider acceptable.

Be that as it may, nobody likes to read something they don’t like. You are within your right to filter Twitter publications and keep what you consider respectful or appropriate to the social norms that we have given ourselves. And, among the many options available to filter content on Twitter, there is a simple tool that it will save you trouble in the future. Its name is MegaBlock, it is free and works from any web browser.

Megablock mute a tweet drastically

This tool will save you a lot of time by automating a task that can take you more than meets the eye. It is not only about mute or block an annoying message or tweet. It also blocks the author responsible for that message and, finally, those who ‘liked’ that comment.

i want a feature called megablock that blocks a bad tweet, the bad tweet’s author, and every single person who liked the bad tweet, then sounds a brief alarm and makes your phone vibrate – Mike Solana (@micsolana) July 28, 2020

To use Megablock you will need to log in with Twitter. Before logging in with your Twitter credentials, you will see what permissions you are giving to MegaBlock. Basically: have access to your account to see the tweets, lists and collections of your account; and see the accounts you follow and the blocked ones. If you do not agree, you can revoke these permissions whenever you want from this link. It will take you directly to Settings> Security and account access> Applications and sessions> Connected applications.

From there, from Megablock you will be able to access the messages or tweets that appear on your timeline. A selection of comments that depend on who you follow, who not, what comments do you post, etc. And if you find something you don’t like and want avoid reading more comments or tweets of that user or account, go ahead. Click on the nuclear button and MegaBlock will be in charge of blocking the tweet, its author and whoever likes the tweet.

No more enduring hurtful, tasteless, false or malicious messages or tweets. If you want to clean your timeline of undesirables, this tool will make it easy for you. By pressing a button you will end up with unpleasant tweets, with their authors and with their followers.

Of course, you should not use Megablock lightly. Note that you will block an indeterminate number of users for liking a tweet. But the use of the like is not always the same for everyone: there are those who use it to validate or support a comment, but there are those who simply do it to save that comment and find it in the future.

On the other hand, someone who likes a tweet that you don’t like may not have to deserve that block. If you block too many Twitter users, you will end up with miss a lot of tweets that maybe they could be of use or interest to you.

