Clean your barbecue effortlessly with the new ash vacuum from Lidl | Technology

An appliance has just landed at Lidl that promises to make your life much easier. We are talking about the new ash vacuum cleaner, a device that allows you to clean the barbecue without staining anything and without any effort.

Everyone likes to participate in a barbecue. With the arrival of good weather, being able to enjoy a delicious meal in the open air is most pleasant, especially after so many cold months and after having overcome confinement.

If you are the one who organizes the barbecue, you should already know that not everything is an advantage. When the guests go home, you have all the hard work to do, and cleaning the barbecue is one of the most tedious tasks.

On previous occasions we have given you some tricks to clean the barbecue and leave it impeccable without much effort, but what about the ashes? When the fire and embers are completely extinguished they can be picked up with a brush and dustpan, but as they are so thin they disperse very easily and end up putting everything lost.

The solution to these problems is the new ash vacuum cleaner from Lidl. It is a very practical appliance especially for vacuuming this type of dirt and its price is very economical: only 29.99 euros.

This ash vacuum is stamped by Parkside, Lidl’s white label for DIY products and tools. Offers a suction power of 16.5 kPa and is equipped with a two-stage filter system, allowing you to easily remove every last bit of ash from your barbecue. It is also suitable for cleaning the chimney, the charcoal oven or large particles of dirt.

Its steel tank has a capacity of 18 liters of ash, and empties easily by simply removing the lid. It is equipped with three wheels so that it can be moved easily, and its suction hose has a length of 140 cm to be able to reach your barbecue comfortably. Before using it, Make sure that the fire is out and that the ashes have cooled down, since the maximum temperature it supports is 40ºC.

As with all Lidl appliances, units are limited and sell out quickly, so hurry up if you don’t want it to run out. In case you are late, don’t worry because on Amazon there are more cheap ash vacuum cleaners:

