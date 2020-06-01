LA MESA, California – Hundreds of volunteers gathered to help clean up downtown La Mesa on Sunday after protests overnight turned violent Saturday night.

Painting walls, rebuilding doors, with broom, dustpan, and buckets, attendees got down to business after a local café called on the community to help repair the city center.

Located in the heart of the city, in the 8200 block of La Mesa Boulevard, a few blocks from a Vons supermarket that was looted by agitators, Public Square Coffee asked volunteers to bring gloves and trash bags on Sunday for the morning to “help pick up the trash”. and clean our downtown La Mesa Village. “

About a thousand people answered the call in front of the Vons where at one point they joined in song and prayer for the community.

Prayer and song in front of the Vons de La Mesa

The mayor of La Mesa informed Telemundo 20 that the city decreed a curfew for the city starting this Sunday from 7 p.m. at 7 am. after the city was hit by agitators on Saturday night.

Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched around the quiet San Diego suburb on Saturday, at one point blocking traffic on Interstate 8, and walking peacefully until they reached the La Mesa Police Station.

Residents came with their cleaning products and went to work after the destruction in the Vons de La Mesa.

The protest took place after the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the controversial arrest of a black man by a white officer at a streetcar stop in La Mesa.

However, after sunset, a group of protesters began throwing stones at the officers who were in command. Our news team saw the moment a group tried to burn down a building in front, to the screams of protesters to stop. Police responded with tear gas after the sheriff’s office announced they were leaving the area.

After this, the violence in downtown La Mesa escalated. Some people burned vehicles while others tried to put them out.

Cleaning work on Sunday will be hard. The area was covered in broken glass, water bottles, trash, and other debris. While much of the protesters’ anger was directed at the nearby police station, many of the village businesses were also damaged.