WhatsApp makes a daily backup at 2 in the morning, storing the necessary files on your smartphone to maintain a history of up to 7 days, that is, that we have a data backup on the mobile to see conversations of up to one week ago. But let’s assume that instead of recovering something you want to delete something.

Should we delete the entire chat, or go message by message? No, because the app has two functions for these things: Empty chats and Delete chats:

Empty WhatsApp Chats

The function to empty chats allows you delete messages within a chat, but its advantage is that the chat itself will continue to appear in the Chats tab, so you will not remove it from the root, you will simply empty it of messages and shared multimedia files.

How to empty an individual or group chat

In the Chats tab, open the chat that you want to empty.

Tap More options (the icon with the three horizontal dots in the upper right corner) > More> Empty chat> EMPTY.

How to empty all chats at once

In the Chats tab, tap More options> Settings> Chats> Chat history.

Tap Empty all chats. This will empty all messages within the chats. Chats will still be in the Chats tab.



Delete chats

The drastic version of the previous action, in this case when you delete a chat it is removed from your Chat tabs. You erase it in one go and not just the messages.

How to delete an individual chat

In the Chats tab, hold presisted the chat that you want to delete.

Press Remove (recycle bin icon) > DELETE.

How to delete a group chat

To delete a group chat, you first need to leave the group and then you can delete it.

On the Chats tab, touch and hold group chat that you want to delete.

Tap More options> Exit group> EXIT.

Touch and hold the chat to select it again and touch Delete> DELETE.

How to delete all chats at once

In the Chats tab, tap More options> Settings> Chats> Chat history.

Tap Delete all chats. Individual chats will be removed from your Chats tab as well as status updates. However, group chats will still be in the Chats tab and you will still be part of them.