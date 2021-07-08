Clean the house comfortably with the best handheld vacuum cleaners of 2021

Advantages of buying a handheld vacuum cleaner

And if you still don’t have enough reasons to buy one handheld vacuum cleaner, it is because you have not stopped to think about the multiple benefits that they bring:

Versatility. The first thing to say about these handheld vacuum cleaners is that they are incredibly versatile. With one of these devices you can carry out multitude of housekeeping chores. You can vacuum rugs, sofas, floors, and pet hair.

Freedom of movement. Since most do not need cables, these vacuum cleaners give us the greater freedom of movement. We will not have to wait to change the plug every time we move.

Ergonomic design. And if we say that these handheld vacuum cleaners are very easy to use it is because their designs are very ergonomic. This makes any user able to use them. Not to mention that they will be able to reach even the most remote places of the house.

Easy to store His designs are so light and compact that it will not cost us the least to store our handheld vacuum cleaner. They hardly take up space.

What is cyclonic technology and why should your vacuum cleaner have it?

You’ve probably heard of vacuum cleaners with cyclonic technology. But what does it consist of? Basically in a cone-shaped tank in which an air stream is generated. Thanks to the centrifugal force, solid remains are separated from the rest of the air, which returns clean to the room.

We recommend that you get a model that has this technology. Why? Because, in addition to being tremendously efficient –They do not return dust particles to the room as others do–, people with asthma or allergic to dust and mites will appreciate it.

Cordless handheld vs corded handheld vacuum

If you are considering which of the two options is better, know that each one has its own.

Starting with the cable, say that they usually win in power and reliability, since we will not have to be aware of the battery charge. In return, there is the little freedom of movement that we will have when it comes to aspiring.

Corded handheld vacuum cleaners, however, allow us to move comfortably throughout the house. We will not have to constantly change the plug, something that is appreciated. So if you ask us, we would choose a wireless model.

Where to buy a handheld vacuum cleaner at a good price

Little more is left for us to tell you about handheld vacuum cleaners. If anything, the points of sale you can go to to buy the best model on the market:

Handheld vacuum cleaners at Amazon. If you want a cheap vacuum cleaner that gives a good performance, you will find it on Amazon for sure. Plus, they deliver it to your home in a matter of hours.

Hand vacuum cleaners in El Corte Inglés. The one that also has a fairly efficient parcel service is El Corte Inglés. Thanks to its renewed ecommerce department, you can find the best models from the best manufacturers in the catalog on its website.