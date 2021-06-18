Clean pots and pans effortlessly with the new Lidl appliance for only 19.99 euros | Life

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Hate scrubbing pots, pans, and other grime-encrusted surfaces? Then the new Lidl appliance is perfect for you: it does the hard work for you and costs only 19.99 euros.

Scrubbing encrusted dirt off pots, pans, and other tools and surfaces is one of the most hated household chores. To achieve good results it is necessary to invest a lot of time and effort and, unless you know some secret tricks to get rid of this stuck dirt, sometimes after all this work the finish is not what you want.

If you want to say goodbye to scrubbing pots and pans forever, pay attention to Lidl’s new appliance that just landed on the online marketplace. This is an electric cleaning brush that does all the hard work for you so that removing encrusted dirt is a breeze. And it only costs 19.99 euros, an affordable price for all budgets.

Lidl’s electric cleaning brush is specially designed so you don’t have to strain or rub when cleaning any type of surface. It is equipped with an electric motor that works on batteries and has different interchangeable heads so that you can choose the most suitable for each task.

As you can see in the image on these lines, this appliance has four different heads: a sponge attachment to gently scrub surfaces, a small brush to clean faucets and other smaller items, a large brush to remove dirt from drains and other larger areas, and finally a special brush to clean crevices.

With all these heads, the Lidl electric cleaning brush is indicated not only to remove encrusted dirt from pots and pans, but also to deep clean the microwave and other appliances, the faucets and drains of the sink and the bathtub, tiles , furniture, etc. It can be used both wet and dry, making it extremely versatile.

Lidl appliances run out very quickly, so you’ll have to hurry if you don’t want it to run out. In case you were late, In Amazon Spain you can find other alternatives at a good price:

