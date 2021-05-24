Clean dust comfortably with one of the best broom vacuum cleaners

Tips for choosing the best broom vacuum cleaner

It seems that you are determined to get a broom vacuum cleaner. If we are correct, we recommend that you attend to a series of basic characteristics that will help you choose the model that best suits you:

Power. The power of the appliance will mark its suction capacity. Depending on the surfaces and residues you need to clean, you will need a broom vacuum cleaner more or less powerful.

Size. If broom vacuum cleaners succeed for something, it is because of their so light and compact designs. After all, the idea is that we can clean the dust with minimal effort.

Filter. Although there are several types of filters, we recommend one Hepa, since it is able to retain a greater quantity of dust particles and other dirt.

Noise. Another great advantage of this type of vacuum cleaner is that they barely make noise, unlike conventional models.

What is the best broom vacuum cleaner for you?

Depending on the surfaces you have to deal with at home, you will need a type of broom vacuum cleaner or another. Here we explain the most basic:

If you have parquet. Parquet wood is one of the most fragile surfaces that exist, so we recommend that you get a model with a particularly soft brush. In fact, some even dispense with the roller so as not to damage the wood.

If you have rugs. For rugs or carpets, lor yours is that our broom vacuum cleaner is very powerful. It will not be so easy to remove certain residues from these types of surfaces.

If you have animals at home. Pet hair forces us to remove the vacuum cleaner several times a day, so it is important that yours has a good autonomy. If not, we will end up losing suction power. And it is also key that your filter is easy to remove and empty, because we will have to do it often.

For those allergic to mites. The most basic thing in these cases is that the vacuum cleaner is powerful and has a filter with a lot of retention capacity. In fact, Hepa filters are best for people allergic to mites.

Advantages of buying a broom vacuum cleaner

Although we are all clear about the role of a broom vacuum cleaner, it does not hurt to know the multiple benefits that your purchase entails:

Wireless. Without a doubt, the main advantage is that they are vacuum cleaners that no cables needed. In this way, we can move comfortably throughout the house without having to go down.

Economical. Unlike other larger and more powerful vacuum cleaners, the broom-type models are much cheaper.

Silent. In addition, broom vacuum cleaners are tremendously silent. In this way, we can clean the dust at any time and circumstance, because we will not disturb even those who are sleeping.

Versatile. Another great advantage is that, due to its removable heads, broom vacuum cleaners are especially versatile. In fact, they go places other vacuum cleaners can’t.