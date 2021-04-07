Clayton Kershaw with dominant start against Athletics

The veteran of the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw came out of the bad streak he had by throwing a monticular gem at the Athletics MLB 2021.
Clayton kershaw He went through the worst spring training of his career in the majors, he had his worst Opening Day of the 9 starts he has done as such, yet he is ready to recover.
Although he allowed a run in the first inning, Clayton kershaw He ended up pitching seven innings with one run, 8 strikeouts and 61 strikes of 91 pitches.
Now the stellar of the Angels dodgers, uses the most games with more than eight strikeouts without walks or home runs allowed since 1901.
Here the list:
28 Clayton Kershaw (including tonight) 27 Walter Johnson 26 Roger Clemens 25 Pedro Martinez 24 Greg Maddux 24 Randy Johnson 22 Shilling Curt 19 Cy Young
Clayton kershaw Achievement 16 blank swing with his slider are tied for his third most in a regular season game.
Here the videos;
Clayton Kershaw, Wicked 87mph Slider. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/Na60Im3WrJ
– Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2021
Most starts with 8+ strikeouts, no walks, and no homers allowed since 1901:
28 Clayton Kershaw (incl. Tonight)
27 Walter Johnson
26 Roger Clemens
25 Pedro Martinez
24 Greg Maddux
24 Randy Johnson
22 Curt Schilling
19 Cy Young
– Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) April 7, 2021
Clayton Kershaw retaliating his first start with a great job against Oakland:
7.0 IP
4H
1CP
0BB
8K
The lefty of the #Dodgers spreading fire 🔥🔥🔥
– Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) April 7, 2021