Clayton Kershaw could retire if the Dodgers win the World Series this year

The star of the Angels Dodgers, Clayton kershaw, he flirted with retirement if his team manages to win another world series this season of the MLB.

It is not a secret that Clayton Kershaw had his entire career behind winning a World Series, although many times the opportunities were in his hands, but he did not do well from the mound, he finally did it in 2020 and was part of it.

Kershaw will be a free agent at the end of the 2020 season, he has made it clear that retirement is far from his mind, but that if Dodgers they win the World Series back-to-back, so if you could go for that.

Here his words and the video:

“When my contract ends I am not going to retire, but if we win another world series, it will be difficult, do I say how do I improve that? You’re already getting greedy at that point, but we’ll see what happens “

Although right now Clayton kershaw decides to retire, he is a sure member of the Hall of Fame for being the most dominant pitcher of the decade 2010-2020. However, it would be a shame if he retires at 33 years old and his fourteenth season in the MLB, when it comes to having his best ERA in the last four seasons, obviously in fewer innings.

Clayton kershaw has no prize to win in the MLB, has been a three-time Cy Young, MVP, Triple Crown, Gold Glove, five ERA titles, eight-time all-star and a 2020 World Series winner.