Clayton Kershaw ate his biggest rivals, the San Diego Padres, alive

Los Angeles pitcher Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw, ate the San Diego Padres alive in the MLB 2021

Through the second game of the series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Kershaw’s first outing against the Padres, he made history by shutting them out for six innings.

Clayton kershaw pitched six innings with two strikeouts, two walks, eight strikeouts and no runs,

Clayton pitched 6 scoreless innings for the 72nd time in his career, the fourth most by any pitcher in the past 40 seasons behind Roger Clemens (100), Greg Maddux (92) and Randy Johnson (82).

It should be noted that Kershaw’s lousy Spring Training is nothing like what he’s been doing in the MLB In 2021, in his last three outings he has pitched six or more innings with a minimum of two runs allowed.

The Dodgers took the victory two to zero against the San Diego Padres and dominate the series 2-0, it should be noted that Yu Darvish also had an incredible start in MLB 2021.

Here the videos:

Clayton Kershaw, Filthy 88mph Slider. 😷 pic.twitter.com/H2NFTaSOVy – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2021

Definitely Catcher’s Interference.

Definitely a sword.

And, definitely Jurickson’s ass in the jackpot. pic.twitter.com/yLqTIE8p1y – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2021

Clayton Kershaw, 0-2 75mph Curveball… And realizes I have committed a Pitcher-on-Pitcher Crime. 🚔🚓 pic.twitter.com/sGJqrR4tnu – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2021

Clayton Kershaw, Painted 89mph Slider. 🎨 I tried my best to lip read, but I’m not quite as good as Jomboy. pic.twitter.com/PgpHDkseJi – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2021