Clayton Kershaw and Jurickson Profar say everything in the game

Things between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres remain hot in just their first series of the season. MLB 2021.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres exchanged several words in the middle of the game of the MLB .

It all seemed that Jurickson Profar had gone by way of the strikeout against Kershaw’s shipments, however, there was interference from the receiver and with the review it was determined that Profar should go to initial.

While they were reviewing the play, Clayton kershaw started yelling things at Jurickson Profar and he did not remain silent, the benches did not have to reach a limit of being emptied and things calmed down.

Here the video: