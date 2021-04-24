Clay Collard bitter Anthony Pettis’ PFL debut

Clay Collard stole the show on matchday one of the 2021 PFL season by beating Anthony Pettis.

Pettis came to the promoter as the blazing star destined to shine this season. Anthony himself had declared a few days ago that he knew the target in everyone’s sights. None of that got a Clay Collard out of focus that clearly outperformed ‘Showtime.’

The first two rounds were clearly for Clay. In fact, Collard seemed to put an end to the fight in the second round when he sent Pettis to the canvas twice. However, he was unable to finish Anthony and appeared to have injured a hand. That slowed the pace of Collard’s offense and “Showtime” came out to sell the loss dearly in the third round.

Clay Collard drops Pettis in the 2nd round !!!! # 2021PFL1

Clay Collard gets a 2nd knockdown !!! Can Pettis survive the 2nd round?!?! # 2021PFL1

Knowing he was heading for defeat, Pettis closed strong looking for the KO and came close to getting it. Anthony landed a solid kick to the head, followed by a flying knee that shook Collard. Clay managed to survive, he held onto a ‘Showtime’ leg to take him to guard and survive until the close of the fight.

HEAD KICK FOLLOWED BY A FLYING KNEE FROM PETTIS !!! # 2021PFL1

In this way, Collard now has three victories in a row. For his part, Pettis makes his left foot debut in the PFL and has lost three of his last five fights.

2021 PFL 1 All-Star Card Results: Clay Collard defeats Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28) – scores 3 lightweight points Marcin Held defeats Natan Schulte via unanimous decision (29- 28, 29-28, 29-28) – scores 3 lightweight points Movlid Khaybulaev defeats Lazar Stojadinovic via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – scores 3 featherweight points Bubba Jenkins defeats Lance Palmer via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – adds 3 featherweight points

Preliminary Billboard

Brendan Loughnane defeats Sheymon Moraes via KO (fists) – Round 1, 2:55 – scores 6 featherweight points Raush Manfio defeats Joilton Lutterbach via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) – scores 3 points Akhmed Aliev defeats Mikhail Odintsov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – adds 3 points as lightweight Chris Wade defeats Anthony Dizy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29- 28) – adds 3 featherweight points Tyler Diamond defeats Sung Bin Jo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – adds 3 featherweight points Alex Martinez defeats Loik Radzhabov via split decision (29-28 , 28-29, 30-27) – scores 3 points in lightweight